HUNTINGTON — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed former Marshall University shortstop Elvis Peralta on Saturday.
The Oakland Athletics released Peralta, whom they selected in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, on May 30. Arizona scooped up the former Thundering Herd star and assigned him to the Double-A Amarillo (Texas) Sod Poodles, then reassigned him to the High-A Hillsboro (Oregon) Hops.
Peralta, 25, began the season with the A’s Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas, where he went hitless in three at bats. The native of Lawrence, Massachusetts, batted .200 in 15 at bats with Amarillo.
In his minor league career, Peralta has hit two home runs and driven in 43 runs., with a .237 batting average and 28 stolen bases in 36 attempts.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
