HUNTINGTON — The setup was too good for new Marshall tight end Stacey Marshall Jr.
"Name on the front & the back, can't go against that!" Marshall said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, announcing that he had committed to the Thundering Herd football program, bringing both size and experience to the position group for the 2022 season.
It is another pickup out of the NCAA transfer portal for second-year coach Charles Huff, who has made a point to bring size and skill to key positions on both sides of the ball.
Marshall, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end, spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, appearing in seven games without recording any statistics. Prior to Arizona, Marshall spent three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
He held offers from 11 other schools, including North Carolina Central, Tennessee State, Campbell, Northwestern State, Bethune-Cookman, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, McNeese State, Samford, Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Austin Peay.
Out of all the offers, Marshall offered him something that he didn't see at any other destination — a chance to compete against some of the best programs in college football.
He didn't shy away from the fact that the Herd's move to the Sun Belt Conference from Conference USA played a factor in his decision.
Combine that with Huff's experience working in and around potential NFL players like Saquan Barkley, Mike Gesicki and Najee Harris, Marshall couldn't say no.
"I know the Sun Belt, that's a tough conference," Marshall said, referencing teams like Appalachian State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina. "If I can go ball against those teams at that level, I'm gonna put myself in position to get to the (NFL)."
Marshall also referenced the program's storied tradition of winning as another factor in his decision.
"I also want to win games. I want to go to my first bowl game and Marshall has a history of winning so that was important too," Marshall said.
After graduating from Arizona at the end of the semester, Marshall has one year of eligibility remaining and will join fellow signees Toby Payne (from Poca High School) and Sean Sallis as newcomers at the position next season.
Those three will be added to a position group that features a pair of returnees in Devin Miller and Amir Richardson as well as junior college product Marcus Valez, who are all currently going through spring practice in Huntington.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
