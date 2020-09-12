GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia Academy rolled up 643 yards of offense in a 47-6 victory over Rock Hill Friday night in high school football at Memorial Stadium.
Senior tailback James Armstrong rushed 16 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils (2-1 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). He also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Gallia Academy rushed for 354 rushing yards and passed for 289 in jumping to a 26-0 lead. Brayden Friend returned a kickoff 95 yards for Rock Hill’s touchdown to make it 26-6.
Michael Beasy carried six times for 131 yards for the Blue Devils. Noah Vanco completed 14 of 20 passes for 285 yards. Briar Williams caught four passes for 119 yards.
Owen Hankins led the Redmen (1-2, 1-2) with 54 yards on 13 carries.
BOYD COUNTY 55, BATH COUNTY 11: The Lions (1-0) opened their new stadium with a blowout of the Wildcats (0-1).
Logan Staten ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns, threw a TD pass and intercepted a pass as Boyd County amassed 481 yards, 427 rushing.
The Lions intercepted four passes.
BATH COUNTY 0 0 0 11 — 11
BOYD COUNTY 15 20 20 0 — 55
BOYD — Staten 6 run (Sexton kick)
BOYD — Gibbs 18 pass from Staten (Thornton pass from Staten)
BOYD — Staten 43 run (kick failed)
BOYD — Staten 66 run (kick failed)
BOYD — Safety, punt snapped out of end zone
BOYD — Staten 44 run (pass failed)
BOYD — Keeley 4 run (Sexton kick)”
BOYD — Meade 31 run (kick failed)
BOYD — Thompson 43 run (Sexton kick)
BATH — Lewis 58 pass from Blevins (Walden kick)
BATH — Safety, snap out of the end zone
RUSSELL 37, ROWAN COUNTY 7: Charlie Jachimczuk completed 13 of 20 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Red Devils (1-0) over the Vikings (0-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Jachimczuk also ran for a touchdown.
Russell scored 27 points in the second quarter to turn a 7-0 lead into a rout.
ROWAN COUNTY 0 0 0 7 — 7
RUSSELL 7 27 3 0 — 37
R — Snedegar 1 run (Totten kick)
R — Patrick 28 pass from Jachimczuk (Totten kick)
R — Conley 3 run (Hern kick)
FAIRVIEW 20, MORGAN COUNTY 6: The Eagles took advantage of four turnovers to defeat the Cougars in Westwood, Kentucky.
Tanner Johnson threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Harper, then a two-point conversion strike to Gage Crooks, to give the Eagles (1-0) an 80 lead.
Jordan Sexton scored from the 2 to pull Morgan County (0-1) within 8-6, but Johnson hit Harper again with a 14-yard TD pass for a 14-6 lead. Cody Caldwell returned his second interception of the game 22 yards for a touchdown to set the score.
Gracin Smith led Fairview with 110 yards on 13 carries.
R — Jachimczuk 11 run (Hern kick)
R — Martin 3 pass from Jachimczuk (kick failed)
R — Hern FG 27
RC — Hayes 52 pass from Fannin (Messer kick)
POINT PLEASANT 51, BROOKE 13: The Big Blacks (1-1) turned eight Bruins turnovers into 516 yards in a blowout victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Drake Huckhill returned a fumble three yards for a touchdown at 6:41 of the first quarter to give Brooke a 7-0 lead. Point Pleasant, however, scored the next 44 points.
Preston Taylor’s nine-yard TD run and Elicia Wood’s extra point tied it 7-7. Wood then gave the Big Blacks the lead with a 33-yard field at 7:47 of the second quarter to make it 1-0. Hunter Bush ran for a score and threw to Zander Watson for another as Point Pleasant expanded the lead to 23-7.
In the third quarter, Bush threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Cody Schultz, and Evan Roach scored from 39 yards to make it 37-7. Taylor scored again on a 44-yard run to make it 44-7 after three quarters.
Brooke pulled within 44-13 when Logan Gaschler threw a 22-yard TD pass to Braelyn Sperringer. Stephen Clark capped the scoring with a 68-yard run with 7:14 left in the game.
Bush completed 16 of 21 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Zane Wamsley caught eight passes for 141 yards.
WHEELERSBURG 52, OAK HILL 7: Jake Gregg threw touchdown passes on the Pirates’ first three possession in a Southern Ohio Conference triumph over the visiting Oaks.
Gregg threw two scoring strikes to Matthew Miller and one to Josh Clark for a 21-0 lead. Darrick Boggs scored on a 29-yard jaunt with 8:27 left in the second quarter to pull Oak Hill (1-2) within 21-7, but Carson Williams answered with a 28-yard TD run to make it 28-7 by halftime.
Derrick Lattimore, who led Wheelersburg (3-0) with 78 yards on nine carries, scored in the third quarter to make it 35-7. Kenny Sanderlin scored from the 1, Braxton Sammons kicked a 28-yard field goal and Eric Lattimore ran 60 yards for a touchdown. Eric Estep’s extra point set the score.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 42, MEIGS 16: Kobi Bennington and Colton Snyder each scored two touchdowns as the Buckeyes (1-2) beat the visiting Marauders (2-1).
Tucker Levering blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown for Nelsonville-York. Drew Carter ran for a touchdown. Critter McDonald intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.