ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Homecoming night for Fairland didn’t go as planned, as James Armstrpong and Gallia Academy spoiled the festivities with a 28-0 victory at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The Blue Devils scored on their first possession and didn’t look back, using multiple lengthy drives to control the ball and keep it away from Fairland’s normally potent offense.
James Armstrong led Gallia Academy to the victory with four rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 218 yards on 30 carries and Gallia’s head coach Alex Penrod made sure to give some credit to the guys upfront.
“The offensive line coaching we have and the guys that work so well up front together for us make it possible for James and Michael Beasy to get going for us,” Penrod said.
The Dragons struggled to get things going offensively, and couldn’t get off the field defensively on third down. The Blue Devils were 6 for 8 on third down conversions.
Fairland had its chances before the half when the Dragons went 91 yards on an eight-play drive, but fumbled and lost tailback Michael Stitt on the same play. The Dragons’ senior leader ran for 57 yards on five carries, but did not return to the game after suffering an apparent ankle injury.
Armstrong went 45 yards as time expired for a touchdown at the end of the second quarter to make it 21-0. Beasy and Donevyn Woodson also had key runs for the Blue Devils. Beasy finished with 91 yards on seven carries.
Gallia Academy sealed its 13th consecutive regular-season victory after an 11-play drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put the score out of reach.
Penrod said he was pleased with his team’s performance in its third shutout of the year.
“We are really growing from an experienced group that are well coached and take good coaching,” Penrod said. “I think tonight showed that they are an all around football team that can make in game adjustments.”
Gallia will face Coal Grove next week at home.
Fairland (3-3, 1-2) will look to get back in the win column when it travels to South Point on Friday.