GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia Academy outscored Fairland 25-13 in the second half to defeat the Dragons in an Ohio Valley Conference football game at Memorial Stadium.
James Armstrong turned in a monster performance for the Blue Devils (4-1 overall, 4-1 OVC), rushing 19 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns, and returning a punt for a TD.
Armstrong’s 53-yard touchdown run with 3:37 left in the third quarter gave Gallia Academy a lead it never relinquished. He added punt return for a score in a fourth during which the Blue Devils also scored on a safety and a field goal.
Fairland (4-1, 4-1) led 30-22 at halftime, thanks to a hook-and-lateral play on which Max Ward threw to Tevin Taylor, who pitched the ball to Steeler Leep, who completed the 44-yard play on the last play of the first half.
The Dragons extended the lead to 37-22 when J.D. Brumfield, who ran 28 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns, scored on a 7-yard run to begin the third quarter.
The Blue Devils rallied as Noah Vanco threw a 56-yard TD pass to Briar Williams before Armstrong scored on runs of 3 and 53 yards.
Max Ward completed 14 of 26 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception, for Fairland. Vanco was 13 for 23 for 168 yards and two touchdowns, with tow interceptions.
FAIRLAND 16 14 7 6 — 43
Gallia Academy 7 15 14 11 — 47
GA — Armstrong 63 run (Geiser kick)
F — Brumfield 20 pass from Ward (Taylor run)
F — Hunt 19 pass from Ward (Jackson 3 pass from Hunt)
F — Brumfield 10 run (Marshall kick)
GA — Beasy 20 run (Geiser kick)
GA — Franklin 30 pass from Vanco (Armstrong run)
F — Leep 44 pass from Ward (Hunt kick)
F — Brumfield 7 run (Hunt kick)
GA — Williams 56 pass from Vanco (Armstrong run)
GA — Armstrong 53 run (run failed)
GA — Armstrong punt return (run failed)
GA — Safety, punt snapped out of end zone
GA — Geiser FG 26
F — Hunt 21 pass from Ward (kick failed)
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 22, GREEN 14: Levi Justice ran for 140 yards on 17 carries to pace the Tartans to a triumph over the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
East gained 320 yards, 235 rushing.
Ethan Huffman carried 27 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns for Green (0-4).
Austin Baughman threw a 30-yard TD pass to Justice to give the Tartans a 6-0 lead. Huffma’s 2-yard plunge at 8:41 of the second quarter tied it 6-6. Landhen Pernell and Baughman scored to boost East’s lead to 22-6 before Huffman scored on a 33-yard run with 3:47 left in the game to set the score.
SOUTHERN 32, SOUTH GALLIA 6: Chase Bailey ran for 148 yards and passed for 48 as the Tornadoes (1-4 overall, 1-3 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Rebels (0-5, 0-4) on Senior Night at Adams Field in Racine, Ohio.
Josh Stansberry ran 47 yards for a touchdown and Bailey added an 11-yard scoring jaunt to give Southern all the points it needed. Jonah Diddle’s scored from the 1 to make it 18-0 early in the third quarter. Bailey added a 67-yard TD run and Brayden Otto scored from the 3 for a 32-0 lead.
Kenny Siders scored on a 1-yard run to cap South Gallia’s 14-play, 90-yard drive in the fourth quarter.
Greg Davis finished with 110 total yards for the Rebels.
ASHLAND 44, BOURBON COUNTY 6: Caleb Tackett ran for 120 yards and Keontae Pittman 107 as the Tomcats (1-0) blasted the Colonels in Paris, Kentucky.
Pittman’s 18-yard touchdown run gave Ashland a 7-0 lead. Tackett followed with a 4-yard TD trek to make it 13-0 as the Tomcats scored on five of their first six possessions.
Pittman scored on an 11-yard spring and quarterback J.T. Garrett on a 58-yard run to boost the lead to 27-0. S.J. Lycans kicked a 30-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in the third quarter and Tackett scored on a 67-yard run to make it 37-0.
Clay Estes threw a 45-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Jones for Bourbon County with 6:22 leeft in the game. Jared Brown found the end zone from the 5 for Ashland with 26 second to play to set the score.
RUSSELL 51, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Charlie Jachimczuk completed 8 of 11 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Devils (3-0) pounded the Panthers (0-2) in Fleminsburg, Kentucky.
A.J. Raynbourn caught three passes for 117 yards and one TD. Doug Osborne, Chase SnedegarMason Lykins, Nathan Conley, Ethan Osborne, DMarques Kerschner, Nathan Totten and Blake Hern also scored.
RACELAND 48, GREENUP COUNTY 20: The Rams (1-2) overcame a 7-0 deficit to defeat the Musketeers (1-1) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Jake Heighton threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns for Raceland.
Connor Hughes caught three passes for 139 yards and two TDs. Parker Fannin caught four balls for 118 yards and two scores.
Quintan Farrow carried 25 times for 103 yards for Greenup County. Austin Wireman completed 12 of 22 passes for 105 yards.
WHEELERSBURG 63, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 14: The Pirates (4-1) rushed for 381 yards on just 29 attempts in a rout of the visiting Indians.
Blake Richardson scored on runs of 7 and 6 yards for Wheelersburg.
Derrick Lattimore, Eli Jones, Eric Lattimore, Eli Swords and Ethan Glover also ran for touchdowns for the Pirates. Lattimore ran for 99 yards and Jones 98. Jake Gregg threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Josh Clark.