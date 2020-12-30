HUNTINGTON — Owen Chafin figures the best way to honor his grandfather is to beat his alma mater.
Chafin, a former Spring Valley High School football star and current red-shirt freshman running back at West Virginia University, has helped the Mountaineers (5-4) prepare for Thursday’s 4 p.m. Liberty Bowl game vs. Army (9-2) in Memphis, Tennessee. Chafin’s grandpa, Tom Arthur, played tailback for the Black Knights in the 1950s before becoming a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne in the Korean War.
Arthur died at 83 on April 3, 2019. Chafin said he figures Thursday would have been the only time in Arthur’s life he would have rooted against Army.
“We talked about football and track and Army a lot,” Chafin said of he and Arthur. “We watched a lot of Marshall football games together. He was becoming my best friend when he passed away.”
Chafin became closer to Arthur when he moved from South Point, Ohio, to Spring Valley after his freshman season. Chafin said when he is home he often gazes upon a photo of Arthur jumping out of a warplane during the war. Chafin said his admiration for his grandfather extends well beyond the football field.
WVU originally was scheduled to play Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl, but a COVID-19 situation in the Volunteers program caused UT to pull out of the game. Chafin said he was looking forward to seeing former Spring Valley offensive lineman Riley Locklear and former Huntington High tackle Darnell Wright, both of whom play for Tennessee. The disappointment of not matching up against those two friends, however, was eased when Army stepped in to replace the Vols.
“It’s a blessing to play against my grandfather’s team,” Chafin said. “That he played there makes me want to be better. I didn’t dream we would play Army. Tennessee would have been a good game. Their record (3-7) doesn’t speak as to how good they are. They’re a solid team and it would have been a good game. Army is a solid team, too, and they’re hard to prepare for.”
Chafin plays on the scout team with fellow Spring Valley graduate Graeson Malashevich in trying to condition WVU’s defense to Army’s triple-option. That attack can be difficult to prepare under normal circumstances, but is even more of a challenge during a short period. The Black Knights replaced Tennessee on Dec. 21.
“It’s going pretty well,” Chafin said of prepping for Army.
That his grandfather played at Army isn’t the only motivation for him. Chafin was recruited by Navy, as well as several other colleges, out of Spring Valley. He declined scholarship offers from Navy and Old Dominion to go to WVU after rushing for more than 4,200 yards and 29 touchdowns in twice earning Class AAA all-state honors.
“It’s going pretty well,” Chafin said. “I’m striving to be the best I can be. We have a lot of really good athletes, all this talent. I have a lot of effort I’ve put in and I’m working with what I’ve got to give our ones and twos a good look on scout team. I’m praying to God and giving it time. It’s only my second year here.”