HUNTINGTON — As new University of Rio Grande head coach Ryan Arrowood walked into Newt Oliver Arena this week, it was a bit different than the many times he'd walked in before.
This time, Arrowood knew that the team playing in that gymnasium was his program. It was a feeling that will stick with him forever.
"I've walked in this gymnasium, I bet — I couldn't count them — literally thousands of times," Arrowood said. "There's nothing like the first time you walk in there as the head coach and the pride I feel. Rio Grande is so special, too, because you look up and you see Bevo Francis' jersey and Newt (Oliver). There's just so much tradition here."
Arrowood was officially announced as the new coach of the Red Storm on Tuesday night, bringing him back to the program where he played and also got his first taste of collegiate coaching as an assistant and head junior varsity coach in from 2009-11.
For the last five seasons, Arrowood was the head coach at Teays Valley Christian School, where he had built the Lions into a nationally ranked program, compiling a career record of 102-44.
Arrowood knew that the Lions were poised for another prime year in 2020-21 with so much talent returning. In talks with his wife, Rudi, there was one opportunity that could lure him away, however.
"I told Rudi in December, the only job I'd ever leave Teays Valley for would be the Rio job, and that's not going to happen," Arrowood said. "I said that in December. It was pretty surreal to see it happen."
At Teays Valley Christian, Arrowood was charged with knowing all local and national talent, which he said he will use to his advantage at Rio Grande.
That process has already started with Arrowood making offers this week to players like Chapmanville guard Andrew Shull, who is a former Huntington product.
"I've been blessed that it's been my job for the last five years to know all the local and national talent at the high school level," Arrowood said. "The best way to get this program back as soon as possible is to get talent and there is good talent locally. We are going to attack that as hard as we can."
Arrowood replaces Ken French, who led Rio Grande for the last 14 seasons, establishing a foundation of character that Arrowood said he wanted to continue while adding his own touch to the program.
"I've got so much respect for Coach French," Arrowood said. "The most important thing a coach can establish is their culture, and Coach had great kids and established a great culture here. I'm blessed to be able to step into that. I've met with the players over the last couple days, and you've got kids who really respect the game and that's a testament to him and his staff."
This will be the second time in Arrowood's coaching career that he's gotten the opportunity to lead his alma mater.
Following his time at Rio Grande as a player, Arrowood made his debut on the sidelines as an assistant for Hannan High School before taking over the head coaching duties for two seasons, in 2007-08 and 2008-09.
In addition to the experience at Teays Valley Christian, Arrowood served as an assistant at Huntington Prep for three seasons, spent one season at now defunct Mountain State University.
The aspects Arrowood finds the most vital for success are passion and connection with the program — two items that University of Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Latham cited in his statement in the university's release on Arrowood's hire.
"We're happy and excited to welcome Ryan back to the Rio family," Latham said. "His energy and passion will bring a renewed sense of excitement to Rio basketball. His knowledge of the Rio basketball tradition as a former player and coach, in addition to the coaching experience he has, made him an outstanding selection."
Arrowood said that tradition will be instilled in each player that walks onto the floor at New Oliver Arena, which starts with walking in and seeing the jersey of Bevo Francis hanging in the rafters.
"There's just so much tradition here, and something I want to sell to these kids is that the small-college basketball award for player of the year is called the Bevo Francis Award for D-II, D-III and NAIA," Arrowood said. "There's only one place in the world where you can win that award and it be named after a guy whose jersey hangs there, and that's Rio Grande."
Arrowood wants the Red Storm program to be one the community is proud of and invests in with local talent and a family feel.
And Arrowood won't just sell it. He will be able to live it.
His wife, Rudi Arrowood, has been active in the success and promotion of Teays Valley Christian and his parents are also close by, adding to Arrowood's perfect (Red) storm of an opportunity.
"I get to wake up every day married to Rudi, and each day I wake up with my job being to make this program the best it can possibly be," Arrowood said. "It just doesn't get better than that. This is a dream."