HUNTINGTON -- Kyle Arthur and James Duley rolled honor scores in the Twi-Light Zone League at Strike Zone Bowling Center.

Chase Arthur shot his in the Texas Roadhouse League.

Kyle Arthur finished his shift with a perfect game. It was the 24th of his career. The lefty started with 258-246 and with the 300 closed with 804. It was the 12th 800 of his career.

James Duley fired a 299 game, leaving a single pin on his final shot.

Chase Arthur started a game with a spare, then got 11 straight strikes for a 290.

