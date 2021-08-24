HUNTINGTON — The feelings surrounding camp are wide-spread among Marshall athletes.
Some love it, some hate it.
One thing is consistent, though: everyone is looking forward to playing someone else.
Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore is one of those who loves the competition, whether in practice or in a game.
For Gilmore, the excitement level is evident heading into 2021.
“I love hearing it’s football coming up. This is my favorite time of year, so I’m just looking forward to it,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore has made the most of his summer and fall, making plays in the secondary that have led to him being named on several occasions by Huff as a playmaker.
Gilmore is one of the many Huff has looked to as consistent veterans who can set the standard for others on the team.
While Gilmore tries to keep his motor high no matter the situation, it isn’t always easy for players as the practices wane on.
Now, Marshall is in potentially the toughest portion of any preseason: the third week.
The Thundering Herd is two weeks into the preseason, so the newness has worn off. Yet, the team is also still 10 days away from its opener, meaning that it isn’t quite game-week.
For football players, this is their version of purgatory, so Huff has been intent on keeping his team focused throughout to maintain a steady trek forward.
Marshall running back Sheldon Evans enjoys scrimmages because they are like game scenarios, but it’s not like the real thing just yet.
“All that thudding up, you get tired of just tagging off and not being able to run through tackles,” Evans said.
The players have embraced that, even though some admit that the grind of camp isn’t always easy.
“It’s always a growing process out here,” Marshall cornerback LeAnthony Williams said. “It’s fall camp. We all don’t like it, but there’s a process to it, for sure.”
Williams said one of the ways to get over those doldrums of camp is to stay focused on the team aspect, which includes making others better.
“We try to stay out here with the best, most positive mindset,” Williams said. “We make sure the receivers get better because that’s the ultimate goal. If those guys out there are making plays, that’s all I really care about.”
Throughout preseason, Huff has stated repeatedly that the Herd has a lot of time to get better, but also really doesn’t have a lot of time — something that resonates more as the fine-tuning starts to give way to game preparation.
Gilmore said he could also feel that transition start to take place as things start to intensify during practices.
“Any time I put that helmet on or these pads on, I just change as a person,” Gilmore said. “I just have fun.”
While the fun is closing in, Huff maintained that there is plenty of improving to do before that Sept. 4 contest in Annapolis, Maryland.
“Overall, it goes back to the more reps you can get, the more comfortable you get with doing whatever you are trying to do,” Huff said.