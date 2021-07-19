Whether it’s been pitching or offense, a different player has stepped up for OMLL to keep its season alive and against Oceana, it was Jake Asbury’s turn.
Asbury, who rated from catcher to pitcher to infielder batted four times on Sunday smacking three doubles and a triple plus he drove in four runs.
The cleanup hitter, with two outs in the first, kept the inning alive for O/M with an RBI double that scored Evan Yeager for a 1-0 lead.
Ona-Milton would add four more runs that inning with 10 batters coming to the plate.
In the third inning, with a runner at second, Asbury tripled to right field with a ball that hit the fence and scored Mason Wooten.
A double in the third inning by Asbury was part of a string of five hits from O/M that put it ahead 15-0 through three innings.
Asbury ended his day at the plate with an RBI double that scored both Logan Shull and Yeager. Asbury also scored three runs in the game and then helped his team’s cause from the mound.
Head coach Scott Ballou said on Saturday following the team’s 10-0 win over Mountaineer Little League that he had all but two of his pitchers available for Oceana. Ona-Milton started the game with Jaxon Hymer.
Then, after Oceana got its only hit of the game – a single – Yeager took the mound, struck out two batters then was relieved by Shull with two away in the bottom of the third.
Asbury came on with two out in the fourth and struck out the lone batter he faced for the final out of the contest.
With the win, O/M will play again on Monday in an elimination bracket matchup with the loser between Bridgeport and Jefferson.
O/M has not played Bridgeport and lost to Jefferson on Friday by a score of 16-7.
That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
ONA-MILTON 518 2 – 16
OCEANA 000 0 -- 0
WP – Hymer. HR – None.