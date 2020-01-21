FLATWOODS, Ky. — Caroline Asbury scored 14 points, made 12 steals, grabbed six rebounds and issued four assists to help Spring Valley (8-4) to an 86-66 victory over Raceland Monday in the MLK Shootout girls high school basketball showcase at Russell High School.

Sydney Meredith scored 15 points for the Timberwolves, who made 12 shots from 3-point range. Jenna Christopher scored a career-high 14. Holley Riggs scored a career-high 12 and grabbed seven rebounds. Bree Saunders scored 12 and ella Edwards 10. Emilee Garvin paced the Rams (4-13) with 19 points. Kierson Smith and Sierra Maynard each chipped in 10 points.

SPRING VALLEY 27 21 20 18 — 86: Spry 2, Christopher 14, Saunders 12, V. Asbury 2, Riggs 12, Bailey 2, Meredith 15, Edwards 10, Straley 3, C. Asbury 14.

RACELAND 19 13 19 15 — 66: Smith 10, Garvin 19, Maynard 10, Hapney 7, Hackworth 6, Broughton 4, Mackie 1, Flocker 9.

FAIRVIEW 45, IRONTON ST. JOE 37: Senior guard Gracie Crisp scored her 1,000th career point to help the Eagles (14-3) defeat the Flyers (6-8).

CHILLICOTHE 34, IRONTON 33: The Cavaliers (6-11) outscored the Fighting Tigers 6-4 in the fourth quarter to win at the Conley Center.

Shawnice Smith led Chillicothe with 18 points. Samantha Lafon scored 17 for Ironton. Lexie Arden scored 12.

CHILLICOTHE 1 10 11 6 — 34: Ford 4, Hall 9, Harding 1, Fromm 2, Smith 18.

IRONTON 8 4 15 4 — 33: Schreck 2, Lafon 17, Er. Williams 2, L. Arden 12.

