SUMMIT, Ky. — Less than a month since its high school boys’ basketball head coach was dismissed for recruiting a Boyd County player, Ashland handed the Lions a 77-68 loss on Tuesday at Boyd County Middle School.
Ryan Bonner, who took over as the new Tomcats’ head coach for Jason Mays, saw his Ashland squad hand its arch-rival its first defeat.
Neither Bonner nor Lions head coach Randy Anderson addressed the offseason controversy, but the matchup drew a near capacity crowd.
“Didn’t say a word about it,” Bonner said. “The only thing I told our guys was how important composure was going into a game like this. But, the composure aspect, that’s the same going into any game.”
Bonner said his focus, instead, was on defense. That paid off too as Ashland (3-2) limited a Boyd County team that had won by an average of 28 points through its first four games.
“I trust our guys defensively,” Bonner said. “We spend so much time on defense in practice. It translated tonight.”
Ashland started with the game’s first six points behind Zander Carter and Tristin Davis. Boyd battled back to take a 9-6 lead before the teams traded baskets to end the first quarter tied 15-15.
Then the Tomcats took control behind 12 first-half points off the bench by junior Nate Frieze. By halftime, Ashland led 34-24.
“Credit, honestly, to Rheyce DeBoard, our point guard, he’s just one of the fastest dudes I’ve ever played with,” Frieze said. “Coming off that ball screen, just sucking in my defender, I mean it left me open about every time.”
DeBoard led Ashland with 19 points in the game, 17 of which came in the second half.
In the third quarter, the Tomcats opened a 52-32 lead on a pair of free throws by Tucker Conway. Boyd managed to close the gap to 53-40 by the end of the period when DeBoard delivered a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth period that built the Ashland lead to 58-42.
A Conway 3-pointer gave the Tomcats their biggest lead of the game at 69-47 with 5:13 to play.
“Through the first four games, even with Pikeville which is a really good team, I thought we dictated by our defense,” Anderson said. “Tonight, for whatever reason, we just weren’t as aggressive as we have been. Ashland may have had something to do with that.”
While the Tomcats took the first of the two 64th District contests between the teams, the rivals will stage a rematch Feb. 3 at Ashland’s Anderson Gym.
ASHLAND 15 19 21 22 — 77: Carter 4-8 0-0 4-9 12, Conway 4-8 3-6 4-5 15, DeBoard 6-11 2-3 5-8 19, Adkins 1-3 0-2 0-0 2, T. Davis 6-11 3-3 0-0 14, Freize 6-7 0-1 0-0 12, C. Davis 1-1 1-1 0-0 3. Team 28-49 8-16 13-22 77.
BOYD COUNTY 15 9 16 28 — 47: Ellis 11-18 0-2 2-2 24, Spurlock 4-14 1-7 5-5 14, Hicks 2-12 1-9 1-2 6, Taylor 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, R. Holbrook 4-11 0-3 2-2 10, T. Holbrook 0-0 0-0 2-2 2, Martin 4-7 1-1 3-6 12. Team 25-66 3-24 15-19 68.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
