PINEVILLE, Ky. — Ashland held Daniel Thomas, the state's leading rusher, to 44 yards on 16 carries in a 34-16 victory over Bell County Friday in the Class AAA high school football playoff quarterfinals.
The Tomcats jumped to a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by LaBryant Strader, a 7-yard TD run by Atayveion Thomas and two extra points by Brian Church.
After the Bobcats (10-3) pulled within 14-8 on a Thomas 18-yard TD pass to George Pace and an Ethan Raby 2-point conversion run, Ashland scored three straight touchdowns to pull away. Jennings scored from the 9 and Thomas from the 1 and the 22.
Jennings carried 24 times for 150 yards.
The Tomcats (9-4), winner of seven in a row, play at the Christian Academy of Louisville (14-0) Friday in the state semifinals.
MASON COUNTY 27, GREENUP COUNTY 14: The Royals (13-0) rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Musketeers in a Class AAA quarterfinal game in Maysville, Kentucky.
Terrell Henry intercepted two passes for Mason County, which benefited from 112 yards rushing on 12 carries by Brady Sanders. Keshaun Thomas completed 6 of 12 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyson Sammons ran 20 times for 113 yards for Greenup County (7-6).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.