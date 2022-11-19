The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

football BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

PINEVILLE, Ky. — Ashland held Daniel Thomas, the state's leading rusher, to 44 yards on 16 carries in a 34-16 victory over Bell County Friday in the Class AAA high school football playoff quarterfinals.

The Tomcats jumped to a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by LaBryant Strader, a 7-yard TD run by Atayveion Thomas and two extra points by Brian Church. 

