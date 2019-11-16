ASHLAND — Ashland’s 33-14 win over Russell at Doug Childers Field at Putnam Stadium on Friday clinched a KHSAA Class 3A, District 7 championship but it didn’t come as easy as it appeared.
The Tomcats (10-2) stormed out of the gate, scoring on the first play from scrimmage when junior running back Keontae Pittman raced 58 yards untouched on a reverse. Russell blocked the extra point attempt by Ethan Slone to leave Ashland with a precarious 6-0 lead.
Pittman’s backfield mate, Blake Hester, scored on a 3-yard run and quarterback Jake Gregg connected with Andy Layne on a 49-yard touchdown pass to put Ashland in the lead 20-0 and it appeared the Tomcats would cruise to a win, unlike in a hard-fought 21-14 triumph over the Red Devils on Oct. 18.
Russell (9-3) refused to go quietly. It got in the game when Malakai Anderson picked off Gregg at Ashland’s 47-yard line and returned it 17 yards to set up the Red Devils’ first score.
Russell quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk connected with Doug Osborne on a pair of passes to move 30 yards in two plays for the touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half. Jachimczuk and Osborne were the most serious threat to Ashland as the duo connected four times for 61 yards and one score.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, Russell took its opening drive of the third quarter and marched inside the Tomcats’ 5-yard line, where the Red Devils’ top running back, Nathan Conley, punched it in from the 2 to make it a game at 20-14.
Sensing the momentum change, Russell coach T.J. Maynard called for an onside kick and the Red Devils recovered in Ashland territory with a chance to take the lead. Ashland’s defense then took over the game. In the second half it stopped Russell on four drives without a first down, including two drives that the Red Devils took deep into Tomcats territory.
It stopped Russell at the Ashland 43 with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Hester converted a fourth-and-1 with a two-yard gain for a first down and then Pittman got Ashland’s only score of the quarter on a 43-yard run to give the Tomcats breathing room at 26-14.
Hester and Pittman combined for 306 yards rushing and each had two touchdowns. Hester added the final TD late in the fourth quarter to set the score.
Kentucky’s RPI rating system sends Ashland to Belfry (8-3) for a regional championship next Friday.
RUSSELL 0 7 7 0 — 14
ASHLAND 13 7 6 7 — 33
A — Pittman 58 run (kick blocked).
A — Hester 3 run (Slone kick).
A — Layne 49 pass from Gregg (Slone kick).
R — Osborne 3 pass from Jachimczuk (Floyd kick).
R — Conley 2 run (Floyd kick).
A — Pittman 49 run (pass failed).
A — Hester 11 run (Slone kick).
R A
First downs 7 12
Rushes-yards 28-72 42-319
Passes 17-27-0 3-4-0
Passing yards 181 75
Total yards 253 394
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 1-5 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (R) Conley 15-59, Anderson 6-12, Jachimczuk 8-7, Team 1-(minus-6); (A) Pittman 11-157, Hester 22-149, Steele 2-7, Gregg 1-6, Team 1-(minus-8).
PASSING: (R) Jachimczuk 17-27-0, 181 yards, 1 TD. (A) Gregg 5-6-1, 75 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: (R) Conley 6-8, Griffith 2-9, Anderson 2-41, Osborne 4-61, Raybourn 3-24. (A) J.T. Garrett 3-20, Layne 2-55.