ASHLAND — The speakers at Anderson Gym blared Journey’s 1981 hit song “Don’t Stop Believin’," the anthem of underdogs everywhere.
By the middle of the first quarter of each of the Kentucky 64th District girls high school basketball semifinal games Monday, no one was believing an upset was remotely possible.
Ashland (20-4) opened with a 63-26 victory over Fairview (10-19). Boyd County (17-11) followed with a 64-35 triumph over Rose Hill Christian (4-16).
“You just tell them you win or go home,” Lions coach Pete Fraley said of how he prepares his team for a less-talented opponent. “You almost play yourself. You want to get in the right spots, put the ball in the basket and get out without any injuries.”
Both teams used a similar philosophy. Kittens coach Bill Bradley said he took nothing for granted.
“You never know,” Bradley said. “Upsets happen.”
Boyd County jumped to a 16-0 lead and never was seriously challenged. The Lions led 53-21 at 1:21 of the third quarter and Bellamee Sparks had scored all of the Royals’ points.
The game finished with some comic relief when Rose Hill Christian’s Nessa Wright’s shot lodged between the rim and the backboard with 8 seconds left, prompting laughter from the crowd and players. Boyd County’s cheerleaders performed a mount under the basket and freed the ball to the delight of the fans.
Jasmine Jordan led the Lions with 16 points. None of the other 12 who played reached double figures. Sparks finished with 25 points.
“Bellamee’s a good player,” Fraley said. “I’m happy for her.”
Boyd County played its reserves the entire second half, as did Ashland, which led 42-9 at halftime. The Kittens closed the first half on a 24-2 run.
Ella Sellars paced Ashland with 11 points. Kiera Loving led the Eagles with 10 points.
Ashland and Boyd County advance to the district finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Gym. Both teams qualified for the 16th Region Tournament, which begins Monday in Morehead.
First game
FAIRVIEW 5 4 9 8 — 26: Newton 7, Wallace 0, Newman 0, Stidham 2, Worthington 5, Loving 0, Loving 10, Meade 0, Ruley 2.
ASHLAND 18 24 10 11 — 63: Robinson 5, J. Gulley 9, Thomas 2, L. Wallenfesz 7, A. Gulley 7, Martin 7, Rogers 4, Duckwyler 4, Black 2, Sellars 11, C. Wallenfelsz 5.
Second game
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3 9 13 10 — 35: Newell 2, Stanley 2, Deerfield 2, Sparks 25, Hensley 4.
BOYD COUNTY 20 22 11 11 — 64: Ray 2, Bartrum 4, M. Stevens 5, S. Stevens 4, Opell 3, Jordan 16, Neese 6, Moore 3, Ramey 6, Hamilton 4, Biggs 8, Stewart 8, Gilbert 3.