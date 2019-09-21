ASHLAND — Blake Hester's 3-yard TD run in overtime lifted Ashland to a 16-10 win over Ohio River rival Ironton on homecoming in front of a packed house at Putnam Stadium.
Ironton, playing its first road game, had the ball first in overtime, but Gage Salyers had a pass picked off by J.T. Garrett to end the threat.
Ashland had runs of five yards by Hester and three by Steele Workman to set up Hester's TD. Ashland has now won five in a row and six of the last seven against Ironton.
The win makes up for Ashland's overtime loss last Friday at Wheelersburg.
"The JC (Johnson Central) game comes to mind," Ashland coach Tony Love said of memorable wins with the Tomcats. "All I know is we had a ton of kids play their butts off. I'm so proud."
On the game-winning score, Love said the play was there.
"He (Jake Gregg) looked at the line and said all right," Love said. "He's there."
Hester got to celebrate even more since it was birthday No. 18.
This was Ironton's first loss (3-1). Ashland is 4-1.
The teams traded field goals in the second half.
Avery Book made a 34-yarder with 8:58 left to put Ironton ahead for the first time.
Ashland came back and got a 25-yard field goal from Ethan Slone with 3:21 left to get even at 10-10.
Ironton's Avery Book missed a 48-yarder with 13.7 seconds left, forcing overtime.
In the first half, Ashland had the advantage in yards, but the teams left the field tied 7-7.
Ashland struck first with Keontae Pittman sprinting 50 yards down the left sideline for the opening score.
Ironton got a good return on the ensuing kickoff, taking over at the Tomcats 45. Gage Salyers hit Reid Carrico for a 38-yard gain down the Ashland 10. Seth Fosson got five on first down and the TD from five yards out on the next snap.
Pittman ran for 90 yards in the first half and Hester had 69.
The Fighting Tigers lined up with two tight ends and a fullhouse backfield and found yards tough to come by. Carrico led with 24 yards and Fosson netted 13. Salyers hit all four passes for 57 yards.
Ashland has an open date next week. Ironton travels to South Point to resume Ohio Valley Conference play. The Fighting Tigers are 1-0 in league play.
IRONTON 0 7 0 3 0 — 10
ASHLAND 0 7 0 3 6 — 16
Second quarter
A — Pittman 50 run (Slone kick), 4:26.
I — Fosson 5 run (Book kick), 2:30.
Fourth quarter
I — Book 34 FG, 8:58.
A — Slone 25 FG 3:21.
Overtime
A — Hester 3 run (no extra point attempt).
I A
First downs 8 13
Rushes-yards 30-111 47-312
Passing yards 108 42
Comp-att-int 6-11-2 4-9-0
Total offense 219 354
Penalties 5-58 6-38
Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-3
Individual Statistics
Ironton
Rushing, Fosson 5-13, Carrico 15-76, Salyers 6-8, Deere 4-14. Passing, Salyers, 6-11-2. Receiving, Howell 3-19, Carrico 2-73, Duncan 1-16
Ashland
Rushing, Hester 26-168, Pittman 15-104, Workman 4-22, Gregg 2-8. Passing, Gregg, 4-9-0, 42. Receiving, Garrett 3-21, Hester 1-21.