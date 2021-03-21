MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Ashland defeated Bath County 69-36 in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky boys 16th Region high school basketball tournament at Morehead State University's Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
The Tomcats jumped to a 23-10 lead as part of a 53-12 streak.
Cole Villers led Ashland (18-4) with 21 points. Colin Porter scored 16. Tyler Buckhannon led the Wildcats (7-16) with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Zack Otis, the state's second-leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, scored just two points.
BATH COUNTY 10 6 7 13 -- 36: Rushing 6, Manley 0, Buckhannan 10, Otis 2, Wilson 6, Sorrell 3, Hill 5, Smith 0, Brashear 0, McCarty 0, St. John 4, Butcher 0, Roussos 0.
ASHLAND 23 22 15 9 -- 69: Carter 8, Porter 16, Sellars 9, Villers 21, Marcum 4, Arkins 5, Gillum 0, Ashby 0, Conway 3, Adkins 0, Davis 3, Freize 0, Williams 0.
WEST CARTER 74, RACELAND 52: Gage Leadingham scored a season-high 24 points, 18 in the first half, as the Comets (13-6) beat the Rams (11-8) in the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Kentucky.
Leadingham also made 11 steals.
WINFIELD 43, CHAPMANVILLE 30: Ethan Kincaid scored 13 points to lift the Generals (5-2) over the Tigers (2-4).
Seth Shilot scored 10 points for Winfield, which used an 18-5 run in the third quarter to take control. Zion Blevins and Colton Craddock each scored eight points for Chapmanville.
POCA 65, CLARKSBURG NOTRE DAME 60: Isaac McKneely scored 26 points as the Dots (5-1) edged the Irish (1-3). Jaiden West scored 38 for Clarksburg Notre Dame.