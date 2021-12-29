ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland coach Jason Mays didn’t like the start one bit and let his team know it. By the end, Mays exhibited a different demeanor and the Tomcats secured a win over Lincoln County, 63-54, in one semifinal game Wednesday night in the 66th Ashland Invitational Tournament at the Anderson Gym.
“Never seen him that mad,” Tomcats guard Ethan Sellars said. “I knew he’d give it to us. He got our attention.”
Mays called two timeouts in the first three minutes as the Patriots took a 6-0 lead. The Tomcats got the message, went on a 10-0 run to go from down 8-2 to ahead 12-8. They ruled the rest of the way.
“He’s a good coach,” Mays said of Lincoln County’s Jeff Jackson. “You don’t want to play from behind against them. It would take three minutes and three stops just to catch up. We got the lead, made things rough for them and difficult to catch up.”
The Patriots, who had 11 threes in the opening win against Boyd County, managed just two Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Ashland knocked down 10 treys.
“I haven’t figured out the best way on our defense,” Mays said, realizing the Patriots hit 25-of-51 shots overall. “We are guarding the threes well.”
“We’re keeping the opponents down on the threes,” Sellars said.
Ashland (8-4) played against without Cole Villers (knee) and Ryan Atkins. Guards Sellars and Colin Porter picked up the slack to say the least. Sellars made 8-of-13 shots (four threes) for 24 points and Porter hit 7-of-14 (two threes) on the way to 23.
“That 10-0 run started us on the right way,” Sellars said. “Colin can go off. On the three-ball, it’s moving the ball, getting room to drive and shoot or kick it out.”
“As long as we share the ball like that, we can play with a lot of freedom,” Mays said.
Ashland plays Cincinnati Elder (10-1) in the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. Elder beat Bowling Green, 58-50, in the nightcap. Bowling Green and Lincoln County meet for third at 5:30.
Sean Keller led the Panthers with 20 points. Turner Buttry paced the Purples (10-1) with 20 points.
Mays just enjoys watching Sellars and Porter operate. Porter got several of his baskets on tough drives to the hoop.
“They’re great teammates,” Mays said. “They have no ulterior motives. When you have two guards as your best leaders, that’s a good recipe for success.”
Tramane Alcorn led Lincoln County (10-3) with 16 points. Jackson Smith had 14 and Jackson Sims 11.
Mays rates Lincoln County (Region 12) a good tournament team. He also believes his Tomcats are going to be ready come postseason in late February and March. They already have played in the Marshall County Hoopfest and King of the Bluegrass.
“Glad to get back to a sense of normalcy,” Mays said. “These tournaments are going to get us ready for that type of atmosphere.”
In the second period, the Tomcats got nearly all their points from behind the three-point line. Porter hit two and Sellars two as the home team led 28-24 at the half.
When Ashland went on the 10-0 run, Patriots coach Jeff Jackson called for time with 1:31 left in the second to cut into Ashland’s momentum.
LINCOLN COUNTY 12 12 17 13 — 54: Alcorn 16, Sims 11, Smith 14, Ralston 7, Clayton Davis 6.
ASHLAND 14 14 16 19 — 63: Sellars 24, Conway 3, Carter 5, Adkins 5, Porter 23, Davis 3.
Boyd County wins
Boyd County survived some anxious moments late in the fourth period to subdue Calhoun County, 74-66, Wednesday afternoon.
The Lions built a double-digit lead earlier in the fourth period when their defense got tight, forced missed shots and got runouts for easy baskets.
Then Boyd County got a little sloppy and the Lakers cut into the lead. After a Lions turnover in the backcourt, Calhoun County got the steal and layup to cut the lead to 69-63 with 50.3 seconds left. Down the stretch, Cole Hicks made two free throws, Jason Ellis one of two and Clay Robertson two to help the Lions hang on.
Brad Newsome led Boyd County (11-1) with 17 points. Rheyce Deboard and Ellis had 13 each and Robertson 12.
“Changing defenses in the fourth quarter pulled them out of rhythm, they missed some shots and we got the long rebounds and runouts,” Lions coach Randy Anderson said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us tomorrow. We’ve got a good mixture of kids, experienced and inexperienced. I really like our team. We’ve got to get better on the defensive end.”
Eli Finley paced Calloway County (6-6) with a game-high 22 points. Ray Matthew hit for 13 and Jonah Butler 10.
Boyd County faces Pikeville at 4:30 p.m. today for fifth place. For seventh, Teays Valley takes on Lincoln County.
BOYD COUNTY 18 16 18 22 — 74: Deboard 13, Ellis 13, Newsome 17, Hicks 5, Spurlock 8, Robertson 12, A. Taylor 2, G. Taylor 2, Jackson 2.
CALHOUN COUNTY 15 18 12 21 — 66: Matthew 13, Hudgin 9, Franklin 5, Butler 10, Finley 22, Lockhart 2, Clinton 5.