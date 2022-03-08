MOREHEAD, Ky. — Ashland’s Cole Villers was the only player in the Tomcats’ locker room who knew the agony of defeat felt inside Morehead State’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
That was last time Ashland lost in the region tournament — a 2018 loss to Boyd County, 54-49, in the 16th Region championship.
When the rivals met in the title game for the 14th time Tuesday night, Ashland made certain when it left Morehead, it did so just as it had entered under Ashland coach Jason Mays.
As champions.
Ashland erupted in the second half, using a 32-point effort from Ethan Sellars and a triple-double from Colin Porter to roll Boyd County 84-52 for the Tomcats’ fourth consecutive region crown and 35th in program history.
“It means more to me because it was my brother Chase’s senior year,” Villers said of the win. “ I just felt like we let him down. We just wanted that for him really bad, but I also never wanted to feel that feeling ever again. I’m thankful to never have that every again.”
Ashland torched the nets in the second half with 10 of the Tomcats’ 13 triples — and all six of Sellars’ 3-pointers — coming after the break.
The Tomcats had just a 35-28 lead at the break, but blitzed Boyd County’s defense to the tune of a 49-24 second half rout.
“We were shooting threes at the wrong time in our offense,” Mays said. “Our threes didn’t come after a defensive stop, at least not in transition.”
That is when Sellars took over from downtown, splashing home three in each quarter while netting back-to-back threes to open the fourth, followed by two more from Tucker Conway to push the Ashland lead to 71-44 with 5:32 to play.
“Second half, first three minutes were good with the intensity,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “At the half, our focus was all about trying to contain Porter, which is obviously easier said than done and we had to mark Sellars. Then we got in foul trouble and that thing went from four to seven and seven to 11 and a timeout.”
Anderson added: “They are really good and when they smell blood in the water. They go and it’s just contagious. When one hits, they all go and I just didn’t have enough timeouts in my pocket to get that thing stopped.”
Ashland led 17-15 after one but a play that saw Porter take a hard shot to the head after crossing the lane resulted in the drive for the Liberty commit to take his game to the next level.
“I just got a little frustrated and it worked to our advantage,” Porter said. “It wasn’t just me. It was the team. They were the ones getting stops and getting the ball out and that’s what happened in the second half. We got out and got the ball moving and was just having fun.”
Porter’s stat line spoke for itself at the end: 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
It was only the fourth time in 16th Region history a triple-double had occurred.
Mays said the hardest part of the game is making certain to identify those moments when Porter needs the rock to propel the Tomcats’ offense.
“There’s times in the game that I have to make sure the offense is going through him and only him, because whether he scores or not, he’s going to make sure the right person scores at the right time,” Mays said. “I’m just glad to have a small part in his development.”
Ashland will meet Region 9 Champion Covington Catholic on Thursday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington the Sweet 16.
Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County with 17 points as the Lions closed their season 23-8.
ASHLAND 17 18 24 25--84: Atkins 4, Porter 18, Sellars 32, Villers 6, Carter 10, Davis, Conway 6, Adkins 8.
BOYD COUNTY 15 13 14 10--52: Hicks 9, Ellis 9, Deboard 17, Spurlock 8, A. Taylor, G. Taylor, Newsome 7, Holbrook 2