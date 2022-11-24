ASHLAND — The statistics on paper are daunting, but those who produced those numbers are even more impressive.
The stat sheet of the Christian Academy of Louisville (13-0) looks like one produced by a teen video game player with a cheat code to Madden. The Centurians average 48.9 points and give up 7.9 per game. CAL has shut out five opponents and didn't allow a point until the fourth game of the season. No team came close to challenging the Centurians until Paducah Tilghman fell 30-24 last week.
This is the team Ashland (9-4) must play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Louisville in the Kentucky Class AAA high school football semifinals. The winner meets the victor of the other semifinal featuring Mason County (13-0) and Bardstown (13-0) for the state championship at noon Dec. 3 at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.
Junior quarterback Cole Hodge has passed for 2,627 yards and 41 touchdowns. He has thrown just three interceptions and made four. CAL has no runners with 1,000 yards, but that doesn't fool anyone. The Centurians have run for 2,032 yards and leading rusher Gavin Copenhaver averages 8.4 yard per carry. Copenhaver also owns a team-best 93 tackles, has forced three fumbles, recovered two and returned one for a touchdown.
CAL's defense averages two takeaways per game. The Centurians appear to be the best team the Tomcats have faced since Sept. 9 when they lost 49-7 at Wheelersburg.
Ashland has improved dramatically since that game, turning a 2-4 start around with seven consecutive victories. The Tomcats found their identity on offense late in the season, averaging 32.7 points per game.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
