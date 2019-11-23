BELFRY, Ky. — Ashland Paul Blazer’s football season came to an end Friday as Belfry rolled to a 41-7 victory to earn a berth in the Kentucky Class 3A state semifinals.
The Tomcats (10-3) got its only score early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jake Gregg connected with J.T. Garrett on a 35-yard touchdown pass to set the final score.
Belfry (9-3) took a 28-0 lead into halftime and had a chance to set a running clock in the third quarter with a two-point conversion following a mid-third quarter touchdown. Although, that attempt failed, the Pirates returned an interception of Gregg 41 yards for a 41-0 lead.
The Pirates will play Bell County, a 48-12 winner over Fleming County, in the state semifinals.
With a win Ashland looked to earn its first trip to the state semifinals since 1990 when it won a state champsionship.
FAIRMONT SR. 31, FRANKFORT 7: Fairmont Senior’s defense forced seven three-and-outs and scored a defensive touchdown to lead the Polar Bears to a 31-7 win over Frankfort.
Offensively, Gage Michael threw for 197 yards and score and rushed four times for 41 yards and a touchdown for the Polar Bears. The Senior defense held Frankfort’s run-heavy offense to a paltry 148 total yards of offense and just four first downs on the evening.
With the win Fairmont Senior will advance to host Bluefield next weekend, which it has faced in the last two Class AA title games.