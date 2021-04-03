LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Ashland Tomcats’ 2020-21 boys basketball season started with a disappointing loss to Highlands, snapping a long winning streak.
On Saturday, the season also ended at the hands of the Bluebirds, leaving Ashland one game short of its goal.
Highlands dominated the end of each half to earn a 66-50 win over the Tomcats, which ended Ashland’s season at 22-5 in the Kentucky Sweet 16 high school basketball semifinals at Rupp Arena.
The keys to the game were the ends of each half as Ashland went cold in each as Highlands (29-4) took control.
Much as it had been in regional comebacks against West Carter and Rowan County, Ashland was within striking distance heading to the fourth quarter, but there would be no such magic this time as the Tomcats went the final 5:19 without a point.
Ashland missed its final 10 shots and Highlands scored the game’s final 10 points to distance the score in what had been a close game.
“We made a lot of comebacks this year against a lot of teams that figured out how to guard us and were well-coached with really good players, but that’s only sustainable for so many games,” Mays said. “When you get to this level and you’re one of the four teams left standing, the other guys are going to have really good players too, so it becomes increasingly harder to come from behind.”
The difference in the game was Highlands’ defense, which led to the Tomcats’ 25 percent shooting percent after halftime.
“Their length just bothered us,” said Ashland head coach Jason Mays. “It’s the second time we’ve played them and I remember saying after that (first) game, ‘Golly, they’re long.’”
The Tomcats also did not have an answer for Highlands’ Sam Vinson, who scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Bluebirds to Saturday night’s championship game against Elizabethtown.
Vinson helped lead a late first-half surge in which Highlands scored the final eight points of the first half to turn a four-point deficit into a 38-34 lead.
“We’ve got a four-point lead, but in the last two minutes of that (half), we just started slipping, started getting a little bit disorganized,” Mays said. “I wasn’t a very good play-caller in that time and we go in four down at half.”
Ashland clawed back into the game, taking a 37-36 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter, but was unable to sustain its offense, missing several good looks from in close as Highlands made its move.
“We’re good because we shoot the ball,” Mays said. “Guys, that’s no secret, but we missed those shots in the second half as well.
Highlands got off to a strong start, but Ashland’s Cole Villers heated up in the first quarter, scoring 10 points, which included consecutive 3-pointers just 30 seconds apart during a 13-4 run that produced a first-quarter lead for the Tomcats. Highlands, however, didn’t allow him any space from that point and he finished with just 12 points — a far cry from the 35 he had in the first meeting between the teams.
“They sat down and didn’t let me get to my spots like I wanted to,” Villers said. “It was hard for me to even catch the ball. We play a spread-out offense, but it’s difficult when you’re getting face-guarded. They did a real good job of that, so props to them.”
Colin Porter led Ashland with 15 points, but had seven turnovers on the evening while Ethan Sellars added 13 in the loss.
Luke Muller added 15 for Highlands in the win while Oliver Harris also had 10.
HIGHLANDS 17 19 15 15 — 66: Vinson 27, Muller 15, Harris 10, Barth 9, Herald 3, Read 2.
ASHLAND 21 11 12 6 — 50: Porter 15, Sellars 13, Villers 12, Carter 6, Marcum 4.