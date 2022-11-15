The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211229_hds_ait
Buy Now

Coach Jason Mays makes a call as Ashland takes on Calloway County during a boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28, 2021, at Ashland Paul Blazer High School.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND — Ashland High School fired boys head basketball coach Jason Mays on Tuesday.

Ashland Principal Jamie Campbell wrote in a news release that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association declined to accept in-house discipline of Mays for a possible violation for KHSAA Bylaw 16, which has to do with recruiting of student-athletes from others schools. Campbell wrote that additional information received after the KHSAA informed Ashland of a separate investigation led to Mays' termination.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you