ASHLAND — Ashland High School fired boys head basketball coach Jason Mays on Tuesday.
Ashland Principal Jamie Campbell wrote in a news release that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association declined to accept in-house discipline of Mays for a possible violation for KHSAA Bylaw 16, which has to do with recruiting of student-athletes from others schools. Campbell wrote that additional information received after the KHSAA informed Ashland of a separate investigation led to Mays' termination.
"We were provided until Nov. 25 to reinvestigate and propose other sanctions," Campell wrote. "Based on that investigation, Jason Mays has been relieved of his duties as head basketball coach at Ashland Blazer High School. This is effective immediately."
A new coach has not been hired. An interim head coach is scheduled to be installed quickly.
"(That) will be announced at a player/parent meeting (Wednesday)," Ashland athletic director Jim Conway said.
On June 3, Ashland self-reported a recording of a March phone conversation that appeared to involve Mays and the parent of a Boyd County player. Mays appeared to try to coerce the parent into enrolling the student-athlete at Ashland.
Mays didn't respond to contact made by The Herald-Dispatch. Campbell and KHSAA officials declined further comment.
In four seasons, Mays coached the Tomcats to a 99-28 record and four 16th Region championships. He led Ashland to the state semifinals in 2021.
"Our district values its positive relationship with the KHSAA and is committed to ensuring that all coaches and staff abide by all KHSAA bylaws," Campbell wrote.
The Tomcats are slated to begin their season Dec. 2 at home vs. Ironton St. Joe.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
