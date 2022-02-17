ASHLAND — Bracken County nearly played spoiler on senior night for Ashland Blazer boys basketball, but the Tomcats pulled out an 83-76 overtime victory for their 21st win of the season.
Ashland (21-7) appeared to be on cruise control when Zander Carter knocked down a layup while drawing a foul to start the fourth quarter. Carter’s free throw put the Tomcats ahead 52-40 with 7:56 to play.
Bracken County (21-8) went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 52-51 with 6:06 to play.
The Polar Bears’ Blake Reed made a 3-pointer to give Bracken a 54-53 lead with 5:34 left.
Reed led all scorers with 45 points as the Polar Bears outscored Ashland 28-19 in the final quarter to force overtime, the two teams tied 68-68.
Bracken County held the lead once in the extra four-minute period. That came on a layup by JuShod Commodore, who was fouled on the play. The free throw put the Polar Bears ahead 71-68.
The Tomcats went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Ethan Sellars for a 76-73 lead.
Sellars, one of eight seniors honored before the game at Anderson Gymnasium, scored five points in the extra period to lead Ashland with 24 points.
Carter scored 22 points but was called for his fifth personal foul with 1:50 to play in overtime.
Along with Carter for Ashland, Bracken had Reed, Norton and Devante Jefferson foul out of the contest that also featured five ties and nine lead changes.
Ashland led 35-31 at halftime but seemingly pulled away with a 14-9 third quarter. With Carter’s traditional 3-point play to start the final quarter of regulation, Ashland took the largest lead of the game for either team.
The Tomcats will next play against Rose Hill Christian on Tuesday to begin the 64th District tournament at Anderson Gymnasium.
