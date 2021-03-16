SUMMIT, Kentucky — Ashland coach Bill Bradley has been through enough postseasons to know the pressure that mounts in March.
With Rose Hill featuring a young roster, Bradley decided to crank that pressure up a notch, which led to a double-digit advantage that the Kittens never relinquished in a 58-35 win in the 64th District semifinals on Tuesday at Boyd County Middle School.
“We came out ready to play,” Bradley said. “We were really aggressive and got out to a big lead early.”
After not showing it early in the regular season meeting, the Kittens came with a full-court press that produced a 19-4 lead after one quarter.
Bradley said the pressure was able to speed up Rose Hill’s play, which led to the turnovers and errant shots that the Kittens were able to turn into transition opportunities.
“We played a half-court man the first time we played them, just to see how we did with it,” Bradley said. “I think it was tied at halftime, but in that second half, we pressed and saw what we could do. We said today, out of the gate, we’re going crazy with defense. I thought right off the bat, we did a good job.”
While the pressure got to Rose Hill on the defensive end, the steady offensive production of the Kittens’ post players was big.
Mikayla Martin was dominant early, capping a 23-2 run with five straight to start the second quarter before Martin got into foul trouble.
Martin finished with a team-high 13 points while Khia Robinson came off the bench and added 12 in the win.
While Martin’s foul trouble started late, the Royals’ issues with fouls hit early as Gabby Karle picked up two quick fouls and then a third in the first half.
Karle wasn’t able to get into a rhythm offensively as Ashland’s Kenleigh Woods limited her ability to get to the basket.
Bellamee Sparks led Rose Hill with 19 points and seven rebounds while Karle finished with 10 in the loss for Rose Hill (18-12).
Ella Sellars added nine points and eight rebounds for the Kittens while Woods added eight in the win, which sets up a date with Boyd County in the 64th District championship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The Lions have defeated the Kittens twice already this season.
ROSE HILL 4 7 10 14 — 35: Sparks 19, Karle 10, Wright 2, Newell 2, Stephens 2
ASHLAND 19 17 15 7 — 58: Martin 13, Robinson 12, Sellars 9, Woods 8, C. Wallenfelsz 7, Cullop 5, L. Wallenfelsz 4
BOYS
ASHLAND 72, ROSE HILL 43: On Tuesday night, Ashland’s postseason vision was clear — so much so, it was better than 20-20.
In fact, it was 20-20-20 after a second-quarter timeout from head coach Jason Mays.
Collin Porter, Ethan Sellars and Cole Villers all finished with 20 points in a balanced effort that led the Tomcats to a win in the 64th District boys semifinals on Tuesday night at Boyd County.
“Those three are to the point where they are becoming really mature high school basketball players,” Mays said. “They’re confident and all are three-level scorers — at the rim, mid-range and from 3-point range.”
Porter knocked down a 35-foot 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that capped a big run which turned a close game into a 47-26 lead at the break.
The run came after Ashland led 26-20, but Rose Hill missed a layup that led to a Porter layup on the other end and started the Tomcats’ ascent to the comfortable margin. Prior to that, Mays had called a timeout to remind his team what is at stake in the postseason.
“We had to change our pace defensively,” Mays said. “We weren’t getting enough hands on balls, which means we weren’t getting out in transition. They were a step slow defensively, they were a step slow to missed shots on the defensive glass.”
Over the course of the next six minutes of game action, Ashland scored 28 of 34 points to turn the game in its favor.
With the win, Ashland meets Boyd County in the 64th District Championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Boys
ROSE HILL 15 11 7 10 — 43: Jackson 15, Coleman 12, Larsen 11, Pennington 4, Justice 1
ASHLAND 22 25 20 5 — 72: Villers 20, Sellars 20, Porter 20, Atkins 7, Carter 2, Conway 3