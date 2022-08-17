LLOYD, Ky. — Ashland (4-0) shut out its fourth consecutive opponent Tuesday, clobbering Greenup County 10-0 in girls high school soccer.
The Kittens have outscored their opponents 36-0.
Milei Baker led Ashland with a hat trick Tuesday. Kenleigh Woods and Meisha Salisbury each scored twice. Emma Wiley, Amelia Lucas and Grace Madden also scored. Emma Vanhorn issued an assist. Gracie Madden earned the win in goal without stopping a shot.
The Musketeers fell to 0-1.
RUSSELL 5, MARTIN COUNTY 1: Emma Stamper scored four goals to pace the Red Devils (2-1) by the Cardinals (1-3) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Ava Quinn scored one goal and handed out an assist. Evan Blanke and Haley Daniels each had an assist. Gabby Williams stopped one shot in goal.
BOYD COUNTY 9, BATH COUNTY 1: Cole Thompson scored four goals and assisted on another as the Lions (2-1) routed the Wildcats in Owingsville, Kentucky. Rolan Sanderson scored once and recorded four assists. Cameron Stanton, Alex Lawson, Garrett Crum and Alex Whitley also scored. Dane Sanderson and Aiden McCoy had assists. Carter Gibson made two saves. Montana Brashear made 21 saves for Bath County (1-2).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY 9, RUSSELL 0: Marcus Bellomy made 15 saves for the Red Devils (1-1), but the Indians (2-1) slipped nine other shots into the goal in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.
RACELAND 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: Kody Haddix issued 18 assists and made 11 digs to help the host Rams (2-0) defeat the Bulldogs (1-1) 25-14, 25-16, 16-25, 25-23. Reagan Mackie had 18 dis and Shaelee Holbrook 11.
