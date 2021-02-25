ASHLAND — Two weeks ago, Ashland’s girls basketball team went to Olive Hill and fell behind big early before rallying for a road win.
With a sizable halftime lead on Thursday, Ashland coach Bill Bradley reminded his team of that same scenario.
West Carter made a third-quarter run to cut it to a two-possession game, but Ashland answered with 10 straight to earn a 51-42 win over the Comets at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
“I think the lead they had on us at halftime was the lead we had tonight,” Bradley said. “ Coach (Phil) Wittich and Coach (Matt) Robinson mentioned that as soon as we walked in the locker room and their eyes perked up a little bit.
“They knew they had to come out and play that second half.”
Ashland led by 12 at the half, but the Comets got things going in the third quarter to cut it to a two-possession game on a 3-pointer from Kylie Gilliam with 2:22 left in the third.
However, Ashland got a 3-point play from Khia Robinson to start a 7-0 run to end the quarter, capped by a Carley Cullop layup that sent the Kittens to the fourth quarter with a double-digit cushion.
“That was really big,” Bradley said. “It steadied us a bit after their run.”
Cullop led a balanced offensive attack for the Kittens with 11 points. Mikayla Martin added nine points, Ella Sellars had eight and Kenleigh Woods, who started as a primary defender on West Carter leader Allie Stone, added seven.
Stone, who came in averaging 20 points a game, finished with 24 points, but had just seven in the first half as West Carter started slow offensively.
“That Stone girl is really hard to contain, but Coach Wittich came up with a great gameplan,” Bradley said.
Both teams played games last night, but Bradley said he felt his team was fresher to start the game, which produced the early lead.
The Kittens used a big second quarter — one in which they kept West Carter without a field goal over the last 6:15 of the first half — to take a 25-13 halftime advantage.
In addition to Stone’s production, Gilliam added 13 in the loss for West Carter.
Cullop was one of four seniors honored on Thursday night for Senior Night festivities. Others included Jordan Rakes, Nikhia Dougans and Emma Latherow.
WEST CARTER 8 5 16 13 — 42: Stone 24, Gilliam 13, Middleton 1, Jordan 2, Bond 2
ASHLAND 11 14 15 11 — 51: Cullop 11, Rakes 5, Woods 7, Martin 9, C. Wallenfelsz 3, L. Wallenfelsz 2, Robinson 6, Sellars 8