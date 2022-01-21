ASHLAND, Ky. — Lindsey Wallenfeltz connected on a 3-pointer with 2:07 left to put Ashland ahead to stay and the Kittens outscored Boyd County down the stretch 7- 3 to secure a 45-42 girls basketball win Friday night at Andersen Gym.
Taylor Bartum hit a 3 with 30.9 seconds to play to get the Lady Lions within three at 45-42. Then the Kittens turned the ball over, but the Lady Lions would give the ball right back.
Ashland’s Jaidyn Gulley missed the front end of a one-and-one with 7.5 seconds to play and the Lady Lions got the rebound and called timeout. However, Bartrum shot an air ball from the right baseline just before the clock ran out.
“It was two halves,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said.
“Coach (Phil) Wittich gets a lot of credit. He said we played terrible the first half, we’re three buckets down. Keep working and bear down on defense.”
Ashland did just that as it held the Lady Lions to five points in the third period with four coming in the final 1:46.
The teams went back and forth until Wallenfeltz nailed the clutch 3-pointer.
Mikayla Martin led Ashland with 18 points and pulled down 27 rebounds for a double-double. She had eight points in the decisive fourth period, including a 6-of-6 effort from the foul line.
“She’s an animal,” Bradley said. “Works well inside and has a great touch outside.”
Ella Sellers added 10 points for the Kittens (9-2).
Bartrum led Boyd County (9-5) with 12 points. Jasmine Jordan added 10 with all her points coming in the second period.
“Boyd’s our rival,” Martin said. “Doing something to get in our heads, we can’t let them do that. At the half, we said don’t give up. We stuck with it and won.”
Martin said the Kittens made a point to contain Jordan after her big second period.
“We knew she’s a threat. We needed to stop her,” Martin said.
Martin said she took the shots when there and kicked the ball out to open teammates when available.
“Took what’s there,” Martin said. “Kicked it out as much as I could to get the open shots.”
On the free throws, Martin said the strategy is simple.
“Try to stay focused,” she said.
In the first half, Boyd County used the hot streak by Jordan to take a 24-17 lead at the break.
The Lady Lions outscored the Kittens 9-2 over the final 4:58 of the second period to take the lead at the half. Bartrum got the final two points with a layup just before the horn sounded.
BOYD COUNTY 13 11 5 13 — 42: Bartrum 12, Stevens 2, Opell 4, Jordan 10, Neese 7, Biggs 7.
ASHLAND 10 7 11 17 — 45: Woods 5, Gulley 3, L. Wallenfeltz 6, Sellers 10, C. Wallenfeltz 3, Martin 18.