ASHLAND — Ashland made Morgan County decide who’s it would guard from possession to possession and the strategy paid off.
Four Kittens scored in double figures Monday as Ashland (4-1) defeated the Cougars (4-4) in girls high school basketball at Anderson Gym. Carley Cullop scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lindsay Wallenfeltz scored 15 points, Khia Robinson 13 and Ella Sellars 12.
“Any time you have four or five in double figures, you’re happy,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “We shot well and made a lot of threes. We told them to keep cranking them up.”
The Kittens made 12 shots from 3-point range over Morgan County’s zone and were hot early. Ashland scores the last nine points of the first quarter to take a 24-15 lead it extended to 38-21 by halftime.
Aspen Ferguson’s 3-pointer for the Cougars began an 8-0 run to start the third period and cut the deficit to 38-29, but Cullop made a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the quarter and Ashland never led by fewer than double figures again.
“Ella worked so hard and Lindsay came off the bench and was crucial,” Bradley said. “For a while in the first half we were stagnant and Lindsay gave us a boost.”
Wallenfeltz scored nine points I. The first half as she saw her first significant action of the season.
Ferguson led the Cougars with 15 points. Autumn Ross scored 12 abs Jenna Hampton 11. Emily Adkins pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Kittens play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-1).
MORGAN COUNTY 15 6 20 12 — 53: Ferguson 15, Sullens 3, Smith 9, Hampton 11, Adkins 3, Ross 12.
ASHLAND 24 14 17 20 — 75: Robinson 13, Woods 5, Cullop 15, Wallenfeltz 15, Sellers 12, Rakes 9, Latherton 6.
ASHLAND 89, ROBERTSON COUNTY 68: The Tomcats (5-1) roared offensively, bolting to a 49-34 halftime lead in a victory over the Black Devils (4-1) in the back end of a girls-boys doubleheader.
Ethan Sellars scored 21 points in the first half and Colin Porter 16 as Ashland used its quickness and sharp shooting to take command with a 30-point second quarter.
Sellers finished with 23 points and Porter 22 as the Tomcats made one dozen 3-pointers. Cole Villers scored 14 points and Zander Carter 12.
Justin Becker, 6-foot-7 junior and the top-rated player in Kentucky’s 10th Region, led Robertson County with 26 points. Sebastian Dixon scored 11 points. Brandon Dice and Eli Dotson chipped in 10 apiece.
Ashland had 19 assists and one turnover.
“That’s who we are,” Tomcats coach Jason Mays said. “They place equal value on assists and baskets.”
ROBERTSON COUNTY 14 20 16 18 — 68: Jefferson 2, Dixon 11, Dice 10, Becker 26, Dotson 10, Golden 3, Horn 4, Boyd 2.
ASHLAND 19 30 26 14 — 89: Carter 12, Porter 22, Sellars 23, Conway 3, Villers 14, Atkins 1, Williams 3, Freizee 4, Marcum 6.