ASHLAND — Ashland made Morgan County decide who’s it would guard from possession to possession and the strategy paid off.
Four Kittens scored in double figures Monday as Ashland (4-1) defeated the Cougars (4-4) in girls high school basketball at Anderson Gym. Carley Cullop scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lindsay Wallenfeltz scored 15 points, Khia Robinson 13 and Ella Sellars 12.
“Any time you have four or five in double figures, you’re happy,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “We shot well and made a lot of threes. We told them to keep cranking them up.”
The Kittens made 12 shots from 3-point range over Morgan County’s zone and were hot early. Ashland scores the last nine points of the first quarter to take a 24-15 lead it extended to 38-21 by halftime.
Aspen Ferguson’s 3-pointer for the Cougars began an 8-0 run to start the third period and cut the deficit to 38-29, but Cullop made a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the quarter and Ashland never led by fewer than double figures again.
“Ella worked so hard and Lindsay came off the bench and was crucial,” Bradley said. “For a while in the first half we were stagnant and Lindsay gave us a boost.”
Wallenfeltz scored nine points I. The first half as she saw her first significant action of the season.
Ferguson led the Cougars with 15 points. Autumn Ross scored 12 abs Jenna Hampton 11. Emily Adkins pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Kittens play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-1).
MORGAN COUNTY 15 6 20 12 — 53: Ferguson 15, Sullens 3, Smith 9, Hampton 11, Adkins 3, Ross 12.
ASHLAND 24 14 17 20 — 75: Robinson 13, Woods 5, Cullop 15, Wallenfeltz 15, Sellers 12, Rakes 9, Latherton 6.