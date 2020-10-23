Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201024-hds-ashland.jpg
Buy Now

Moresea

LLOYD, Ky. -- Ashland's high school football game at Greenup County Friday night was canceled because a Musketeers student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

"We make this decision to protect both teams," Greenup County superintendent Traysea Moresea said. "All players are being contacted by the coaches and we will be working with the Greenup County Health Department for contact tracing protocols."

Moresea said students found to be under contact tracing did not go to school Friday and are being quarantined. Refunds for tickets purchased will be available from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 pm. Monday in front of Greenup County High School. A valid ticket must be presented to receive a refund.

"We send our very best to everyone involved as we navigate these tough decisions," Moresea said. "Futhermore, keep our Musketeer community in your prayers."

The Tomcats (4-0) are scheduled to play host to Spring Valley on Oct. 30. Greenup County (2-3) is scheduled to entertain Mason County the same night.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.