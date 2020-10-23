LLOYD, Ky. -- Ashland's high school football game at Greenup County Friday night was canceled because a Musketeers student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
"We make this decision to protect both teams," Greenup County superintendent Traysea Moresea said. "All players are being contacted by the coaches and we will be working with the Greenup County Health Department for contact tracing protocols."
Moresea said students found to be under contact tracing did not go to school Friday and are being quarantined. Refunds for tickets purchased will be available from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 pm. Monday in front of Greenup County High School. A valid ticket must be presented to receive a refund.
"We send our very best to everyone involved as we navigate these tough decisions," Moresea said. "Futhermore, keep our Musketeer community in your prayers."
The Tomcats (4-0) are scheduled to play host to Spring Valley on Oct. 30. Greenup County (2-3) is scheduled to entertain Mason County the same night.