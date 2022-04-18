Ashland hired Stacy Franz Davis as it new high school girls basketball coach Friday. The Kittens’ all-time leading scorer, Davis replaces 400-game winner Bill Bradley, who retired after guiding the program since 2001.
“I’m really excited,” Davis said of taking over a program she helped to state tournament appearances in the early 1990s.
Davis, 47, coached Ashland’s seventh-grade boys the last two seasons. She previously served as a Boyd County assistant in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Ashland’s girls, though, marks her first varsity basketball head coaching position.
“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach,” Davis said, adding she discussed the job with her family before applying. “To come back and do it at may alma mater makes it even more special.”
Davis takes over a strong program. The Kittens finished second in the 16th Region last season and owns 23 regional titles. She teaches at the school and coached Ashland’s girls golf team last season.
“I know a lot of these girls,” Davis said of the Kittens’ returning players. “That will help the transition.”
Ashland graduated twins Casey and Lindsay Wallenfeltz, as well as Mikayla Martin, who tied for the team lead in scoring at 11.8 points per game and grabbed a team-best 9.1 rebounds a game.
Back are Ella Sellars and Kenleigh Woods, each of whom scored 11.8 per game, Jaidyn Gulley, who scored 6.4 per game and Khia Robinson, who averaged 5.7.
Davis said she plans to play an aggressive, fast-paced style.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
