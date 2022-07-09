ASHLAND — Shane Marushi is the new head baseball coach at Ashland High School.
Marushi has been an assistant with the Tomcats the past three seasons. He coached most of Ashland’s players in Little League before that.
Marushi said his team will work hard to be the best it can be. He stressed that his expectations are high.
The Tomcats struggled to an 11-19 record last spring and underwent a coaching change midseason. Evan Youngue resigned and Derek Runyon took over the job for the rest of the schedule. Runyon said he made clear he was only interested in being an interim coach.
Marushi said he hopes for more consistency from his ballclub. A season with less turmoil could factor into less inconsistency. Ashland started the season 4-11 before bouncing back a bit down the stretch. The Tomcats beat Fairview 14-4 in the first round of the 64th District tournament before losing to Boyd County 6-2. Rowan County defeated Ashland 3-2 in the first round of the 16th Region tournament.
To their credit, the Tomcats played a rugged schedule that included Boyd County, Lawrence County, Fairland, Raceland, Greenup County, Pikeville, Rowan County, Olentangy Liberty, Dublin Scioto and others.
A Boyd County graduate, Marushi, 46, said improvement begins with pitching, followed by defense, then offense.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
