MOREHEAD, Ky — Bath County had Ashland right where it wanted the Tomcats Monday night in the Boy’s 16th Region Semifinals at Johnson Arena.
The only problem was the Tomcats never flinched down the stretch.
Bath County took a 42-39 lead to the final stanza, but Colin Porter had decided he had seen enough. Porter netted nine of the team-high 17 points in the final eight minutes to lead Ashland to a 59-55 win over Bath County.
“I expect nothing less out of Colin,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “We have three Cs in our program: confidence, composure and class. I thought that fourth quarter they demonstrated all three of those. They were confident they were going to win, they were composed in tight moments—both good and bad—and they were class in winning a tight game. Tonight, was something we probably needed right now. Didn’t like it, but we needed it.”
Behind a 10-0 Ashland run to start the fourth capped off by a Porter triple, the Tomcats took its largest lead of the night at 49-42 and the Wildcats never found a way to get back over the hump of a game they led for nearly 12 minutes.
Porter pushed the Tomcats lead back to six on a Porter steal and score with 58 seconds to play but a Zack Otis jumper and a Tyler Buckhanon stick back trimmed the Ashland lead to 55-53 with 22 ticks remaining.
“You just can’t flinch here, man,” Mays said. “(Coach Williams) was juicing his timeouts, so I didn’t have to. You just regroup and if you change defenses, you communicate. You have the play after the play and you know your matchups out of the zone in case you go back to man. So, he gave me the timeouts, which was good and that added to the composure for the guys in a tight moment.”
Cole Villers added 16 points for Ashland and Ethan Sellars kicked in 14, with 12 behind four triples in the first half.
Ashland connected on all four free throws in the final seconds to secure a berth in the championship for the fifth consecutive year. Ashland will meet Boyd County in the championship at 7 p.m. with the contest marking the fourth meeting this season.
“We will have played them four times and it’s hard to beat someone four times, but we are going to find a way to do it,” Mays said.
Bath County closed the season 27-5 and fell to 0-4 versus Ashland in the regional tournament.
ASHLAND 17 10 12 20—59: Atkins 4, Porter 17, Sellars 14, Villers 16, Carter 2, Conway 6, Adkins.
BATH COUNTY 14 13 15 13—55: Sorrell 8, Wilson 20, Buckhanon 12, Otis 15, Grigsby, Hill.
BOYD COUNTY 66 ROWAN COUNTY 59: Outside Johnson Arena was not the only place it was raining Monday night.
Boyd County was making it rain from downtown triple town inside Ellis T. in the Lions 16th Region Boys semifinals matchup with Rowan County. The Lions connected on 14 3-pointers, good for 3rd All-time in 16th Region history and led wire-to-wire for a 66-59 win over Rowan County.
Boyd County opened a 14-4 lead to start the contest sparked by back-to-back triples from Rheyce Deboard. Rowan County answered with a 7-0 run out of a timeout to cut the Lions lead to only three after one.
“That was one of our deals, especially with them and how methodical they can be,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said of the early run. “It was good to see shots falling. When we played Elliott the other night, we shot the ball well early and then we went on a drought. Just felt good—up until the fourth—to do what we are supposed to do.”
Deboard led the Lions with 22 points and went 6-9 from behind the arc.
“It was huge for him and you can tell when he’s feeling it,” Anderson said of Deboard. “He leads us and is out in front of it so, when he leads us like that, we just kind of feed off it.”
Boyd County added to its lead at the half with three more trifectas in the stanza for a 23-19 edge at the break. A Cole Hicks triple provided a 26-24 lead over Rowan County to open the third and a 16-2 run accented by five 3s gave the Lions a 42-26 lead.
“We are just a work in progress,” Anderson said. “We really wanted to work motion and take time off the clock. We knew we were close to the bonus there early. Layups and free throws. But you know how our bunch is. They’d rather shoot a 3 than a layup, I guess.”
Boyd County surrendered 33 points in the final stanza as Rowan County trimmed the deficit to seven but got no closer.
“We are young again,” Anderson said. “We have a few veterans out there, but we have to do a better job with clock management at the end of the game.”
Boyd County will meet Ashland tonight at 7 p.m. for the region crown. Boyd County last won the regional championship in 2018 and last met Ashland for the title in 2019 when the Tomcats won their first of three consecutive.
“It’s huge, especially with so many young ones that we have in there,” Anderson said of the title berth. “That’s your goal every year and it’s where you want to get. For us to be able to do that with a young team, it’s going to be very big.”
BOYD COUNTY 14 11 19 24—66: Hicks 16, Ellis 2, Deboard 22, Spurlock 17, A. Taylor, G. Taylor, Robertson, Newsome 3, Holbrook 6.
ROWAN COUNTY 11 8 7 33—59: Maxey, Ingles 6, Alderman 23, Hammonds, Wilburn 15, Watson 11, Gray 4.