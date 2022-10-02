ASHLAND — Ashland held on to beat Elizabethtown for the fourth consecutive time Saturday in high school football at Putnam Stadium.
The Tomcats (3-4) built a 21-6 lead and held on for a 27-25 victory.
Braxton Jennings scored on a 36-yard run with 1:52 left in the first quarter to give Ashland a lead. The Panthers (5-1) pulled within 7-6 when Tyrin Jurnett ran 15 yards for a TD 6:05 before halftime. Jennings scored again 3:03 later, crashing into the end zone from 1 yard, to boost the Tomcats’ lead to 14-6.
Ashland went ahead 21-6 on a 55-yard touchdown pass from LaBryant Strader to Brandon Houston at 11:12 of the third quarter.
Ryder Gregory ran 28 yards for a score to pull Elizabethtown within 21-12. Gregory then threw a 35-yard TD pass to Carter Moberly to make it 21-18.
Tay Thomas scored from the 10 for Ashland with 8:17 to play to make it 27-18. Gregory scored from the 1 with 3:53 left to set the score.
Jennings rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries. Strader was 5 for 9 for 117 yards. Gregory completed 6 of 15 passes for 113 yards.
PND 29, GREEN 21: Coleman Schaefer kicked a field goal with 11:55 of the fourth quarter to lift Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-4 overall, 1-1 Southern Ohio Conference) to a triumph over the Bobcats (6-1, 1-1) at the Trojan Coliseum in Portsmouth.
The Titans set the score on a 3-yard touchdown run by Gavin Hart. The play was set up by a 20-yard pass from Luke Cassidy to Dylan Seison on fourth-and-13.
Green had taken a 21-14 lead when Landan Lodwick returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown. Earlier, Lodwick scored on a 54-yard run to put the Bobcats ahead 13-7. He also had a 10-yard TD scamper.
ROCK HILL 11, FAIRLAND 0: Bri Reynolds scored four goals and issued three assists as the Redwomen walloped the Dragons in Pedro, Ohio. Chloe Long handed out three assists. Emma Scott scored twice. Charlee Long made two assists and scored one goal. Kylie Gilmore and Cigi Pancake each had a goal and an assist. Abby Payne and Taylor Clark also scored.
