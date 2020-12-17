ASHLAND — The City of Ashland plans a big sendoff for the Ashland High School football team Friday and hopes for an even more spectacular welcome home celebration Saturday.
The Tomcats (10-0) take on Elizabethtown (12-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field in Lexington in the Class AAA state championship game.
City officials have asked fans to line the sides of Blazer Blvd., Berry St. and 13th St. heading out of town toward I-64. Ashland coach Tony Love said his team will do its best to reward supporters’ enthusiasm with the school’s first state football
title since 1990.
“We have to be physical and we have to execute,” Love said. “Great teams understand how to elevate themselves the deeper they go in the playoffs. We have to elevate ourselves. Our guys want to go out and play at the highest level they can.”
The Tomcats likely will need to play well against the Panthers, who have dispatched Thomas Nelson 63-7, Bardstown 35-28, Union County 43-21 and Christian Academy of Louisville 39-20 in the postseason. Elizabethtown averages 48 points per game and gives up 17. Seventeen points might be plenty good enough for Ashland, which surrenders a mere 4.5 points per game and averages 37.9
Ashland has plenty to play for. It has a chance to become the schools first undefeated state champion.
“That rarely happens,” Love said.
The Tomcats feature Class AAA player of the year Deontae Pittman at running back. He has run for 1,304 yards and 21 touchdowns on 109 carries. The star of the team, though, is the defense. Ashland has given up double-digit points once, in a 50-15 victory over Raceland. It has shut out four of its last six foes, allowing 10 points in those 24 quarters.
In the playoffs, the Tomcats have beaten Greenup County 47-0, Russell 10-7, Fleming County 42-0 and defending state champion Belfry 10-3.
“We fight for each other,” said running back/safety Hunter Gillum. “We’re close. No matter what happens, we have each other’s back.”
Fellow defensive back Jack Alley offered a similar analysis of what makes Ashland so good.
“We’re extremely close,” Alley said. “We love each other. We really want a state championship.”
If the Tomcats win that title, they’ll have to earn it against a Panthers squad with a balanced offense. Quarterback Clay Games has completed 137 of 217 passes for 2,326 yards and 30 touchdowns. Four different receivers have at least 395 yards in receptions, with Khia Sherrard leading the way with 28 catches for 655 yards and eight touchdowns. Camden Williams has a team-best 43 receptions for 580 yards and three TDs. Camran McNeil is the leading rusher, with 149 carries for 1,086 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Some teams try to use ball control to keep Elizabethtown’s potent offense off the field as long as possible. Love said that’s not necessarily Ashland’s style.
“Offensively, we’re aggressive,” Love said. “I believe in our defense.”
That means the Tomcats sometimes use what some call trick plays, but Love said are just as much part of the playbook as traps and dives.
“Whether it’s a reverse pass or throwing the long ball, that’s just how we play,” Love said. “We can only control the things we can control. I think we’re a really good football team. We have to come out with fire and intensity. We have to be ready for a four-quarter game and be ready to slug it out.”