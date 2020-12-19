LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky high school 3A football championship game was billed as a contrast of styles, with Ashland’s rugged defense matching with Elizabethtown’s vaunted offense.
As it turned out, Ashland’s offense was also its best defense as the Tomcats rushed for 415 yards and controlled the line of scrimmage in a 35-14 win at Lexington’s Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon.
For the Tomcats, it was the first state championship since the 1990 season — one that brought head coach Tony Love to tears as he discussed his team’s journey in the postgame interview.
“Like everybody else, we’ve had a rough time this year,” Love said. “I’m just so proud of these guys for what they’ve done. There’s a lot of personal losses in Ashland. Our community’s been hit hard, and these guys, they’re my light. I love these guys.”
Ashland’s ground game was led by Keontae Pittman, who rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.
Pittman, who earned Most Valuable Player honors, put the exclamation point on the victory with a 58-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left that set off the Tomcats’ celebration.
“We’ve been doubted this whole year and we just wanted to prove everybody wrong,” Pittman said.
While the Tomcats’ rushing attack controlled the game, Ashland’s defense featured a physical, bend-but-don’t-break method that kept Elizabethtown from doing what they had been accustomed to doing.
The Panthers came into the contest averaging 418 yards and 40.5 points per game, but Ashland’s ability to sustain drives put pressure on the Elizabethtown offense, which broke down under that pressure and physicality.
“They just kept responding and making plays,” Love said. “It was just an all-around team effort by those guys.”
Elizabethtown quarterback Clay Games finished 18 of 37 for 200 yards and one touchdown, but he admitted the ball-control scheme of Ashland factored as heavily in the Panthers’ offensive performance as the Tomcats’ defense.
“It definitely makes you feel like you’ve got to score quicker, which was a factor pretty much the whole game,” Games said. “With them possessing the ball a lot, I knew that it was important to capitalize on certain drives. We failed to do that.”
For Games and the Panthers, it was a contest full of missed opportunities.
One of the biggest came on the first drive of the second half when Elizabethtown drove inside the Ashland 5-yard line trying to chip into a two-score deficit.
An errant pass under pressure gave the Tomcats possession, and the Tomcats used a 62-yard run by Hunter Gillum to fuel a 9-play, 96-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard score by Pittman to make it 21-0 with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
Gillum joined Pittman as one of the key playmakers for Ashland on the day.
The senior two-way standout set the tone with the game’s first score and ended with 115 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 11 tackles on the defensive side of the football.
Gillum also had a fourth-down pass breakup on Elizabethtown’s first drive of the game — one of two drives for the Panthers that ended inside the Ashland 10-yard line.
“Our defense came out to play today,” Gillum said. “We were really just flying to the ball, doing what we do best and playing like Ashland.”
Ashland led 14-0 at halftime after Pittman’s 1-yard score came off the game’s biggest momentum swing late in the second quarter.
Elizabethtown trailed only 7-0, but Ashland had possessed the ball for 15 of the first 18 minutes of action, which caused Elizabethtown coach Ross Brown to elect to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 28 to spark his team.
The play backfired as Ashland’s Gage Layman stopped Elizabethtown’s Khia Sherrard short of the line to gain after Sherrard caught a pass out of the backfield from Games.
“I have confidence in my guys,” Brown said. “We’re here at the state championship and we’re not going to play it safe now. Knowing what kind of battle it would be for the rest of the game — us getting the ball back from them, I thought we had to take our shot right there. It didn’t work out for us, and I’ll take that. That’s 100% on me.”
For Ashland, question marks surrounded the offensive line entering 2020 due to the team losing several key figures from last year’s strong unit.
Those questions were answered Saturday, however, as that offensive line powered the early surge that fueled the team’s championship victory.
“These guys came to work every day and did a phenomenal job creating holes,” Love said. “That was a classic Ashland football game today — downhill, ground-and-pound.”
That offensive front set the tone from the onset as Ashland got the opening kickoff and drove 58 yards in six plays, with Gillum taking four carries for 37 yards.
On the drive, Pittman split out as a receiver, along with J.T. Garrett, which got Elizabethtown’s defense off balance early. With the defense somewhat spread out due to Pittman being flanked out, the offensive line stayed on its blocks and opened huge holes for the opening score.
“They probably are on film looking at KP (Pittman), knowing what he’s doing — he’s having a heck of a year — and that probably opened up lanes for me,” Gillum said. “Our offensive line, they were opening up big holes today, and it was helping all of us out.”
Elizabethtown had a chance to answer on its opening drive, which was its most sustained of the game. The Panthers drove 12 plays to the Ashland 9, but stalled out.
Gillum’s breakup followed a pair of dropped passes in the end zone by Elizabethtown’s Camden Williams, which would have gone for scores.
“You can’t afford mistakes like that when you have opportunities because you don’t know how many opportunities you are going to get,” Brown said.
Ashland’s defense shut down Sherrard, who came into the game averaging 15 yards per touch with 16 total touchdowns. Sherrard had just two yards of total offense for the Panthers in the loss.