ASHLAND — Ashland Paul Blazer begins defense of its Class 3A state football championship Friday when the Raceland Rams travel down U.S. 23 to kick off the high school season for both teams.
Game time will be at 7:30 p.m. and Blazer athletic director Jim Conway confirmed on Tuesday that Ashland’s Putnam Stadium will have no capacity restrictions in place.
Both teams begin the year looking to fill key skill positions following graduation. The biggest hole for the Tomcats is the loss of running back/defensive back Keonte Pittman, who rushed for 1,557 yards last season with 24 touchdowns.
Pittman averaged 9.1 yards per carry in Ashland’s 11 games last season.
That departure led head coach Tony Love to shift some of his personnel around, including starting quarterback Brett Mullins, who will now play in the offensive backfield.
Under center, sophomore Bailey Thacker will take snaps this season, allowing the senior Mullins to return to a more natural position, according to Love.
Love said Ashland returns three experienced offensive linemen in Zane Christian, Jordan Jones and Blake Messer.
Where the Tomcats may have been hit harder, however, is the defensive backfield where three starters graduated.
Mullins is the only returning defensive back for Love, who said he will turn to juniors Jared Brown, Kahil Vaughn, Terrell Jordan and Landon Eden.
Against Raceland, that group could be tested as the Rams are one of the Tri-State’s more pass-happy teams.
However, head coach Mike Salmons has his own skill positions to fill after graduation took Class 1A, District 6 player of the year Jake Heighton.
Logan Lundy, a sophomore transfer from Russell, will be the quarterback for the Rams this season and spent summer camp working with a veteran receiving corps.
Senior receivers Connor Hughes and Parker Gallion started all 10 Raceland games last season. Gallion said the winning culture the team has has given him a lot of confidence the Rams will be able to reload for 2021.
“It all goes back to the spring when we were able to get together for full workouts this year,” Gallion said. “We were able to work on and build our (offensive) timing.”
In addition to a new quarterback, Raceland is having to replace offensive lineman Will Nichols, who graduated, plus three new defensive backs.
Salmons has junior center Drew Burke returning to lead the o-line, while Gallion, Hughes and Landyn Newman have experience in the defensive backfield. Gaps on the defensive line and in the linebacker unit were areas Salmons felt the team would need to address.
“We’re filling in multiple holes there,” Salmons said. “The biggest challenge for us is going to be to try to develop depth.”
Salmons said every football season at Raceland involves a method of playing a tough regular-season schedule to develop depth and talent. Ashland is the tip of that iceberg.
The Tomcats don’t shy away from tough opponents either, scheduling George Washington and Wheelersburg as well as the team it defeated for the state title, Elizabethtown.
“Raceland is well coached,” Love said. “Coach Salmons always has them ready to play.”