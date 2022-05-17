CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Ashland scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to overcome an early deficit and beat Fairview 14-4 in the 64th District high school baseball tournament Monday at Addington Field.
Sawyer Edens and Neshawn Peppers each had three hits for the Tomcats (11-17). LaBryant Strader smacked two hits. Strader and Edens each drove in a pair of runs.
Ryan Atkins was the winning pitcher.
BOYD COUNTY 13, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 1: The Lions (21-9) scored seven runs in the first inning and three in the second to rout the Royals (11-10) in the 64th District tournament in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Gunnar Gerahart and Jason Ellis each knocked in two runs. Gerahart, Luke Preston and Brad Newsome had two hits apiece. Cayden Butler earned the win.
RACELAND 9, LEWIS COUNTY 3: Clay Coldiron's three-run triple helped the Rams pull away from the Lions in a 63rd District game. Connor Hughes smashed two hits for the Rams. Jake Holtzapfel was the winning pitcher.
HILLSBORO 2, GALLIA ACADEMY 1: Bryce Parsons doubled home Canaan Griffith in the 10th inning to lift the Indians (7-14) past the Blue Devils (15-9) in a Division II sectional semifinal at Bob Eastman Field in Centenary, Ohio. Spencer Wykoff knocked in Griffith in the third for a 1-0 lead. Gallia tied it in the bottom of the inning when Brayden Burrus scored on an error. Quintin Chapman earned the win.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 9, SOUTH GALLIA 4: The host Panthers overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Rebels in a Division IV sectional tournament semifinal. Carson Porginski went 3 for 4 . Drew Zuefle and Carson Holschuh each were 2 for 4. Porginski struck out nine to pick up the win.
MEIGS 16, ALEXANDER 1: Ethan Stewart and Joey Young each drove in four runs to lead the Marauders (15-5) by the Spartans in a Division III sectional semifinal in Pomeroy, Ohio. Stewart hit a grand slam. He and Young smacked two hits, as did Jake Martin, Connor Imboden and Caleb Burnem. Theron Eberts slapped three hits. Drew Dodson was the winning pitcher.
Softball
LEWIS COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 1: Marshall University signee Emily Cole fanned 11 as the Lions (27-5) topped the Red Devils (9-20) in the 63rd District tournament in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Kayla Sullivan hit a home run and later scored on a homer by Cole. Sullivan finished 2 for 2. Alli Rulen drove in Lili Smith for Russell's run.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.