MOREHEAD, Ky. — When push came to shove on Wednesday night, Ashland’s Mikayla Martin did the shoving when it counted most.
Martin battled through the lane and hit an off-balance runner with seven seconds left, then knocked down a pair of free throws late to ice a 60-56 win over West Carter in an exciting 16th Region girls basketball tournament contest at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
“That was our play,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “She actually called it in the huddle. We knew we needed to get it to her somehow, but she called a certain play that she likes and we ran it.”
With the win, Ashland (14-9) advances to meet Russell in Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinals.
Ashland led by eight with 2:40 left, but the Kittens went cold from the field and the foul line, missing several opportunities down the stretch to distance the game.
It came back to bite Ashland as West Carter’s Allie Stone hit a pair of free throws off an offensive rebound to knot the game at 56 with 28 seconds left.
However, Ashland got the ball to Martin in the paint on the ensuing possession and Martin went left for a drive that bounced in and proved to be the difference.
“(Bradley) basically tells me to get in the middle and you just take it,” Martin said. “Sometimes, I get the foul and that’s what we’re hoping for — I either make the layup or I get the foul.”
Following Martin’s basket, West Carter had a chance to tie after a well-drawn in-bounds play, but Stone’s pass to Amelia Henderson underneath went out of bounds to give the Kittens possession and the win.
Martin finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the win for Ashland to outduel Stone, who ended the game with 28.
After seeing foul trouble in the first half, Ashland went to work with Martin in the third quarter, using her post presence to take the lead.
West Carter had no answer for Martin in the third as she scored nine points that helped push the Kittens’ lead to 46-37 after three quarters.
However, the Comets scored the first seven points of the fourth — led by five from Allie Stone — to cut the deficit to two and set up a back-and-forth final stretch.
“That’s a credit to her,” Bradley said. “She’s such a warrior. She tweaked a knee a little out there. I thought she was in trouble, but she just fought right through that, too.”
To start the game, Stone set the tone early for West Carter, scoring 12 in the first half to push the Comets to an early lead.
However, Ashland used a 14-5 run in the second quarter to take its biggest advantage of the first half at 27-22 before the Comets closed the gap to 28-26 at the break.
“I thought the biggest thing was the composure of our young kids,” Bradley said. “First time out here, they didn’t go crazy and they knew who to go to take care of the ball.”
In addition to Martin, Ashland got balanced scoring with Kenleigh Woods, Carley Cullop and Casey Wallenfelsz each adding nine in the win.
West Carter got 14 points from Henderson and 10 from Kylie Gilliam in the loss.
ASHLAND 13 15 18 14 — 60: Woods 9, Cullop 9, Sellars 6, C. Wallenfelsz 9, Martin 25, Robinson 2
WEST CARTER 15 11 11 19 — 56: Stone 28, Henderson 14, Gilliam 10, Bond 2, Middleton 2
RUSSELL 60, MENIFEE COUNTY 44: Russell used a big run over the final 4:12 of the third quarter to earn a 60-44 win in the first round of the 16th Region girls basketball tournament on Wednesday night.
The key in the win was a defensive effort in the third quarter that kept the Wildcats to five points in the frame.
After being scoreless in the first half due to foul trouble, Shaelyn Steele scored all nine of her points — including five in the first 20 seconds — in the third while using her defensive presence to speed up Menifee County, which resulted in several turnovers as the Devils took control. Menifee County finished with 22 turnovers in the loss.
“Once we were able to push the lead back, it really calmed our kids down,” Russell head coach Mandy Layne said. “We settled in defensively and quit slapping them for fun.”
Menifee County got a 3-pointer from Hannah Harris to cut the Russell lead to 39-34 with 4:12 left in the third, but the Devils ended the quarter on a 14-0 run to take a 19-point lead to the final quarter.
The consistent force throughout the game was forward Kaeli Ross, who avoided foul trouble and finished with 15 points and six rebounds to lead a balanced Russell attack.
Ross scored 10 of her points in the first half to help Russell (17-5) offset foul trouble that kept two starters — Steele and Aubrey Hill — on the bench for the majority of the first half.
Hill proved to be a dual threat when on the court, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds in the win, which wasn’t easy for Russell due to the play of Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard, who scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half to keep the Wildcats within 34-29 at the break.
In addition to Ross, Jenna Adkins and Bella Quinn stepped up their play with Steele out to keep Russell in front.
Quinn finished with 12 points — all on 3-pointers — while Adkins added 11 in the win.
“They stepped up and hit some big shots when they needed to, and I also thought Adkins was really big in that second quarter,” Layne said.
MENIFEE COUNTY 14 15 5 10 — 44: Parks 4, Harris 3, Wells 5, Woodard 19, Burgess 2, Eversole 2, Baker 7, Hall 2.
RUSSELL 16 18 19 7 — 60: Steele 9, Quinn 12, Adkins 11, Ross 15, Hill 13.