MOREHEAD, Ky. — In his 43 years as a coach, Ashland’s Bill Bradley has seen the wrong side of the scoreboard plenty walking into the half of a 16th Region game.
The message was the same to his team: focus in the second half and finish.
Ashland ended the game on a 10-2 run, holding Rowan County without a field goal over the final 2:52 to earn a 58-51 win over the Vikings in the 16th Region girls semifinals Tuesday night at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
“Our girls stayed focused and kept battling,” Bradley said. “At halftime, we talked to them that we’d been there.”
With the win, Ashland (21-5) will take on Russell in Friday night’s 8 p.m. semifinal. The two teams split in the regular season with each winning on their rival’s home court.
In a tight game down the stretch, Ashland got some big plays on both ends that helped to forge the comeback victory in which the Kittens once trailed by 11.
Rowan County took a 49-48 lead on a free throw by Haven Ford with 1:47 left, but freshman guard Kenleigh Woods drove against Ford, who had four fouls, and scored just 17 seconds later to give the Kittens the lead for good. The game’s biggest defensive play came from Ashland senior Mikayla Martin with 32 seconds left.
Rowan County had possession with a chance to tie, but Martin anticipated a pass up top and got the steal before bringing the ball back out to run more clock.
Ashland hit 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch and got an offensive rebound from freshman Jaidyn Gulley on one of them to secure the win.
“The free throws and the play at the end, that was just really clutch,” Bradley said. “Really clutch.”
Woods led the Kittens with 13 points — seven in the final 1:30 of the game — while Martin added 11 points and seven rebounds. Sellars also had 11 points in the victory.
Ashland trailed by eight at halftime but started the second half on a 16-4 run on the strength of four 3-pointers — two by freshman Khia Robinson — that produced an advantage.
“I said, ‘Girls, we’re three buckets down — one bucket at a time,” Bradley said. “They came out ready in that third quarter.”
Ford, who had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Rowan County, found Destiny Utterback for a 3-pointer with 4:14 left that capped a 7-0 run that gave the Vikings a 46-44 lead. After Martin’s free throws tied it, Utterback scored with 2:52 left to give Rowan County another two-point advantage, but that would be the Vikings’ last field goal.
Bradley credited Sellars’ second-half defense on Rowan County’s Katie Chandler as the difference in the turnaround for the Kittens.
Chandler scored 15 points in the first half and combined with Ford for 27 points before halftime as Rowan County took a 30-22 lead to the locker room.
However, Chandler had just two field goals in the second half as Sellars locked down defensively.
“We challenged Ella at halftime and she said, ‘I’ve got you coach!’” Bradley said. “I really thought that was the game because Haven is going to get hers.”
Chandler finished with 19 points for Rowan County, whose season ends at 24-9.
ASHLAND 9 13 18 18 — 58: Woods 13, Martin 11, Sellars 11, Robinson 8, L. Wallenfelsz 6, C. Wallenfelsz 5, Gulley 4
ROWAN COUNTY 16 14 9 12 — 51: Ford 21, Kat. Chandler 19, Utterback 8, Rose 3
RUSSELL 64, MORGAN COUNTY 47: Shaelyn Steele finished with 22 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds and the Devils got a balanced effort in a successful start to their regional title defense on Friday evening.
The Devils also got 16 points from Jenna Adkins and 13 from Bella Quinn in a balanced effort.
“I still think we have the three best guards in the region, especially defensively, creating turnovers and even maybe driving gaps and knowing their role,” Russell head coach Mandy Layne said.
Russell’s ability to turn Morgan County miscues into points was the biggest difference in the game. The Devils scored 22 points off 13 Morgan County turnovers.
“That’s definitely the difference,” Layne said. “That’s what we wanted to do. I thought our pace really started bothering them there in the second half.”
Russell’s best quarter came in the third, when Steele became more of a facilitator for teammates, who knocked down shots with consistency.
Adkins scored seven points in a balanced scoring frame in which the Devils shot 56% from the floor to nearly double their lead.
MORGAN COUNTY 9 8 13 17 — 47: Ross 6, Clinger 4, Smith 8, Hampton 18, E. Adkins 5, M. Adkins 6
RUSSELL 11 15 21 17 — 64: J. Adkins 16, Steele 22, Quinn 13, Atkins 2, Jachimczuk 5, Sanders 6