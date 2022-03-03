MOREHEAD, Ky. — The last time that Ashland’s players saw the court at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, they were cutting the nets down as 16th Region champions.
On Thursday night, the Tomcats simply burned the nets up.
Ashland hit 15 3-pointers in the first half en route to an 85-41 win over East Carter in the 16th Region boys basketball quarterfinals.
“We were locked in, man,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “I’m really proud of how our guys prepared for this game.”
Ethan Sellars got the Tomcats off to a hot start from the outside, hitting six 3-pointers in the first quarter as Ashland scored 41 points in the first eight minutes to put the game away early.
Sellars finished with 26 points — 23 of which came before halftime — and seven steals for Ashland.
While many teams have first-game jitters at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, the senior shooter said the experience of the Tomcats within the building was a key into starting strong.
“It goes a long way,” Sellars said. “When I was a freshman coming in here, I was nervous to death, but after playing here and winning the region and playing at Rupp (Arena in Lexington) and playing in front of big crowds, it really helps us a lot. You just start to lose sight of the fans and just focus in on what’s going on. When you’re focused on each possession, you lose sight of everything else.”
That focus was evident as Ashland led 65-21 at halftime. There was a running clock put into effect for the second half.
The victory was lopsided, but it was an important game for Ashland (24-5), which saw its lineup at full strength for the first time since January.
Cole Villers, who had missed the last several games due to a knee injury, returned to the starting lineup and knocked down his first shot of the game to get the 3-point barrage going. Villers finished with 13 points in his return to the lineup.
“Having Cole back is definitely a boost of motivation,” Sellars said. “Cole on one leg can do a lot of things that people can’t do on two. Having him back and Colin (Porter) healthy, we’re starting to play as a team again — starting to move the ball and our chemistry is going up, so it’s just really exciting to get everyone back at full force.”
Point guard Colin Porter added 12 points and eight assists while center Ryan Atkins also had 12 points. Zander Carter added 11 points, including a banked-in 30-foot 3-pointer at the end of the first half that cemented the 44-point lead at the break.
East Carter (11-15) got 17 points from Connor Goodman while Blake Hall added 13.
EAST CARTER 13 8 12 8 — 41: C. Goodman 17, E. Goodman 4, Boggs 2, Hall 13, Ty Scott 2, Ta. Scott 3
ASHLAND 41 24 14 6 — 85: Carter 11, Atkins 12, Porter 12, Sellars 26, Villers 13, Mayor 2, T. Davis 2, Conway 3, C. Davis 2, Jackson 2
BATH COUNTY 67, RUSSELL 52: Bath County got a trio of big efforts and used a diamond-and-1 defense to neutralize Russell’s Brady Bell in a 67-52 quarterfinal win over the Devils in Thursday’s first game.
Jordan Wilson scored 19 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, Zach Otis finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Tyler Buckhanon finished with eight points, 20 rebounds, five assists and five blocks for the Wildcats.
With the win, Bath County (27-4) avenges one of its regular-season losses and advances to the semifinals in which they will meet Ashland at 8 p.m. Russell had beaten Bath County, 54-39, on Feb. 12.
Early on, Russell jumped out to a lead, using the perimeter game with Bell and Carson Blum to jump out to a 16-11 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter, though, Bath County incorporated its diamond-and-1 defense that had Seth Grigsby denying Bell the basketball everywhere on the court.
Three of the defenders maintained the perimeter against Russell’s other shooters, which left Buckhanon to take care of the middle.
The 6-foot-7 center did exactly that, altering shots and controlling the glass to hinder Russell’s offensive attack.
The game distanced in the third quarter as Wilson got going quickly, scoring seven points during a 9-0 run that broke a 25-all tie at the break.
Bell got a steal and dunk to pull Russell within 47-39, but Bath County answered with an 8-0 run to put the away.
Bell finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Russell, whose season ended at 19-8.
BATH COUNTY 11 14 17 25 — 67: Sorrell 13, Wilson 20, Buckhanon 8, Otis 16, Grigsby 6, Hill 2, Smith 2
RUSSELL 16 9 8 19 — 52: Blum 6, Bell 14, Patrick 9, Rose 8, Abdon 3, Rimmer 4, Charles 8