MOREHEAD, Ky. — Bill Bradley will need to keep the retirement rocker idle for at least one more night.
The 20-year Ashland bench boss is hanging it up after this season but not until he gets a chance to coach for his fifth 16th Region championship after a 52-49 win over Russell Friday night at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
“Me and Pete, the way it should be,” Bradley joked, referring to Boyd County’s Pete Fraley, whom he will meet in the regional championship Saturday. A win by Bradley’s Kittens would tie him with his friendly foe and give Ashland its first crown since winning four consecutive from 2012-15.
Ashland trailed 6-2 early in the contest but a 10-0 run fueled by a pair of Lindsay and Casey Wallenfelsz 3-pointers pushed the Kittens in front for good in a game that saw only one lead change and two ties.
Ashland pushed the lead to nine points three times, once each in the first, second and third quarters, only to see Russell storm back to cut the deficit to a one-possession game. But the Kittens sealed the deal from the free-throw line, with Ella Sellars hitting her final two for her 10th point of the night. Sellars finished 10 of 13 from the line and Ashland went 28 for 35 as a team.
Russell pulled within one, 48-47, with 27 seconds to play but would get no closer.
Ashland held Russell without a 3-point basket (0 for 4).
“I told my girls no 3s,” Bradley said. “They all played big tonight.”
Shaelyn Steele led Russell with 25 points, scoring 21 in the second half.
Ashland and Boyd County will meet in the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
ASHLAND 12 9 14 17—52: Woods 5, Gulley 8, Sellars 10, C. Wallenfelsz 12, L. Wallenfelsz 9, Martin 8, Robinson.
RUSSELL 8 6 14 21—49: Adkins 13, Steele 25, Quinn 4, Sanders 2, Oborne, Atkins 3, Jachimczuk 2.
BOYD COUNTY 57, MENIFEE COUNTY 53: Jasmine Jordan proudly represented the Michael Jordan “Jumpman” logo on her Boyd County jersey Friday night when the Lions met Menifee County in the girls 16th Region semifinals.
After a slow start in the opening stanza, Jordan took over the game in a way that her last name would lead one to believe. She scored 34 points, second most by a sophomore in the tournament history, and grabbed 11 rebounds as Boyd County held off Menifee County at Johnson Arena.
“I’m so happy for that kid,” Fraley said. “We’ve had several of those come-to-Jesus meetings and she always responds. She tells me, ‘Coach you need to get on me for me to play’ but she came huge tonight.”
Jordan was 14 of 20 from the field and netted 16 of the Lions’ 18 second-quarter points.
“The first couple that went in for her it was like, hey, I can do this,” Fraley said. “We told her the stuff we were running for her was for her to score and she was like, you’re right. It is working. I couldn’t be happier for her and I’ve been on her hard but its only because I’m trying to pull out the potential I see in her.”
Jordan admitted making a mental adjustment that allowed her to change her performance in the first quarter.
“I just had to turn off the outside noise and focus on the game,” Jordan said. “I just had to listen to Coach’s game plan and trust my coach and execute what he wanted me to do.”
Boyd County advances to its sixth straight championship and will meet Ashland at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We feel like we can beat anyone in the tournament but by the same token, if we don’t show up to play, we can be beat by anyone in the tournament,” Fraley said. “Menifee County played their tails off tonight and hats off to Paul Ricker and his kids.”
Audrey Biggs added 14 points and Taylor Bartrum led the Lions with 12 rebounds.
BOYD COUNTY 17 18 13 9 —57: Bartrum 5, Opell, Jordan 34, Neese, Biggs 14, Stevens 1, Moore, Stewart 3.
MENIFEE COUNTY 16 14 20 3—53: Gevedon 6, Parks 9, Harris 3, Wells, Woodard 24, Baker 6, Diehl, Wells, Hall 5.