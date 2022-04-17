ASHLAND — As Ashland boys basketball head coach Jason Mays looked at the crowd at Colin Porter’s signing ceremony on Thursday, he couldn’t help but reflect on how blessed he was as a basketball coach.
Several coaches spend their years searching for a leader within their team, but Mays feels he was blessed with three of them this season for the 16th Region champion Tomcats.
This week, Mays saw two of those three key leaders take the next step and sign to continue their basketball careers in college as Porter signed with Liberty University and Ethan Sellars signed with Cedarville University.
The third leader of that trio, Ashland’s Cole Villers, is expected to finalize his collegiate plans soon, sending the group full circle in basketball.
“It was an honor to coach them,” Mays said. “My family and I will reflect on that. There’s going to be some very powerful memories for years to come.”
While the pages on their Ashland careers close, the excitement begins for the next chapter, one that had each playing a vital role to push the others to new heights.
As Porter pointed out, as close as they were on the court, they were closer off the court, where their bond was built through their faith.
“Each of us played an important role for the other and we were pivotal to each other’s success,” Porter said. “In the basketball aspect, we would help each other on the court, but no one realizes the times we’d have off the court. It motivated us. We’d work together, but more importantly, we’d worship together and that brought us together as a family.”
Beyond basketball, Mays likened their bond to the bond he felt when his team won the NAIA national championship in 1998 while he was with Georgetown College.
“We’re brothers to this day,” Mays said. “We’re all in our mid-40s and still group text and call each other when life events happen — good or bad — just like we were living with each other in the dorms.”
Mays pointed out that the faith was tested this season as injuries to both Porter and Villers led to adversity that the team had to overcome.
Mays added that it was Sellars who stepped up his leadership skills and became the steady rock for the team as it returned to Rupp Arena as 16th Region champions.
“I think Ethan Sellars was the player that matured the most this year out of our whole team,” Mays said. “He was the glue that kept this team together through Cole’s ordeal and through Colin’s two shoulder separations. I think we played 12, maybe 13 different lineups this year. Selly was the one constant in all of that.”
Sellars said the adversity helped his growth as a leader on and off the court, which makes him that much more ready for his time at the next level.
Sellars added that there are mixed emotions as everyone goes their separate ways, but it is also an opportunity to carry the lessons learned while at Ashland on his new journey.
“It’s bittersweet because you’re leaving everything that you know and everything that this community has done for us,” Selllars said. “I’m just so thankful for everything Ashland’s done for me because there would be no next level if it wasn’t for everything this high school and this community has done for me, Cole, Colin and Ryan (Atkins).”
Sellars led the Tomcats at 17.6 points per game while Porter was close behind at 17.4 points while leading the team in assists. Villers also averaged 14.5 points and each of them hit more than 50 3-pointers on the season.
Mays said that the words of opposing coaches are what stand out in his mind when thinking about that trio this season.
“What was cool is that people we’d play would see how close this team was,” Mays said. “Coaches we’d play would say, ‘Coach, I can’t really guard your togetherness. You guys share the ball because you guys are so together.’ That’s something you can’t really guard against.”
The celebrations of Sellars’ signing with Cedarville on Wednesday and Porter’s on Thursday showed that togetherness once again as they snapped pictures and enjoyed each other’s camaraderie.
There will be one more opportunity when Villers finalizes his decision soon, as well.
Soon after, they will leave Ashland with their legacy stamped.
As they exit, though, they will do so the only way they know — walking by faith and walking together.