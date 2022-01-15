Ashland's Ethan Sellars (12) passes the ball after a baseline drive as Huntington High faces off with Ashland Paul Blazer during a boys high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Ashland.
ASHLAND — In high school basketball, 61 points wins a lot of games.
Ashland scored that in the first half of an overwhelming 91-51 victory over Huntington Saturday night in Anderson Gymnasium.
The Tomcats (13-4) never trailed and led 61-25 at halftime after sinking 11 shots from 3-point range. Ashland quickly turned a 13-8 advantage to 27-12 by the end of the first quarter. A 13-2 start to a 35-point second period allowed the Tomcats to put the game out of reach with 5:25 remaining until halftime.
Ashland bombed away from long distance and was equally adept driving to the basket as all five starters scored in double figures. Cole Villers led the way with 18 points. Ryan Atkins scored 17, Colin Porter and Zander Carter 11 each and Ethan Sellars 10.
“As long as we kept them in front of us, we were fine,” Tomcats coach Jason Mays said. “Even when they did get by us, we made them take tough 2s. We limited them to six offensive rebounds.”
Ashland led by as many as 46 points after a basket by Atkins with 2:38 left in the third quarter. The Tomcats made 37 of 63 shots (58.7%) and outrebounded the Highlanders 33-22.
Mikey Johnson led Huntington, which went 22 of 44 from the floor, with 18 points. Malik McNeely scored 10.
The Highlanders committed 19 turnovers to Ashland’s six.
“Our best offense is our defense,” Mays said. “It creates transition opportunities and spacing and that’s where we get our threes.”
Huntington played without starter Jaylen Motley. Mays said his team took advantage of the junior guard’s absence.
“Our guys aren’t dumb,” Mays said. “They knew Motley wasn’t in the lineup.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.