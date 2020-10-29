HUNTINGTON -- The COVID-19 shuffle continues to alter the state of Tri-State highs school football, with several games being moved, canceled or postponed.
Ashland will entertain Rowan County at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Tomcats originally were scheduled to play host to Spring Valley, but when Wayne County went orange on the West Virginia coronavirus map, Ashland picked up Rowan County. That contest was slated to be played in Morehead, Kentucky, as late as Wednesday, but now will be at Putnam Stadium.
Winfield has been busy remaking its schedule. The Generals will play Friday at Point Pleasant, Tuesday at St. Albans and Nov. 6 at home vs. George Washington, giving them three games in seven days. All those contests kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Lawrence County's regular season is finished, as the Bulldogs are quarantined because of contact tracing. If all goes well, Lawrence County will entertain Pike County Central in the first round of the playoffs.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, GREENFIELD McCLAIN 2: The Blue Devils clinched their first ever spot in the Division II Southeast District finals with a 3-2 triumph over the Tigers in Centenary, Ohio.
Sixth-seeded Greenfield McClain took a 1-0 lead, but No. 3 Gallia Academy (15-1-2) tied it on a goal by Colton Roe off an assist by Brody Wilt with 51 seconds left in the first half. Wilt scored at 59:37 to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead. Roe scored again off a pass from Wilt at 67:22 to stretch the lead to 3-1.
The Tigers scored with 4:51 left to set the score.
Gallia Academy advances to the finals vs. second seed Unioto at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Volleyball
WHEELERSBURG 3, EASTERN-MEIGS 0: The host Pirates beat the Eagles 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 in a Division III, Southeast District semifinal.
Emily Boggs scored 15 points and made 15 digs. Kaylee Darnell had 15 digs. Lauren Jolly added 35 assists and 12 digs. Kylee Barney made 12 kills. Jaidin Missler scored 11 points.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Wheelersburg, seeded second, will play fifth-seeded Nelsonville-York at 8 p.m. The Buckeyes beat North Adams 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 in the semifinals.