Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201030-hds-hsroundup.jpg
Buy Now

HUNTINGTON -- The COVID-19 shuffle continues to alter the state of Tri-State highs school football, with several games being moved, canceled or postponed.

Ashland will entertain Rowan County at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Tomcats originally were scheduled to play host to Spring Valley, but when Wayne County went orange on the West Virginia coronavirus map, Ashland picked up Rowan County. That contest was slated to be played in Morehead, Kentucky, as late as Wednesday, but now will be at Putnam Stadium.

Winfield has been busy remaking its schedule. The Generals will play Friday at Point Pleasant, Tuesday at St. Albans and Nov. 6 at home vs. George Washington, giving them three games in seven days. All those contests kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence County's regular season is finished, as the Bulldogs are quarantined because of contact tracing. If all goes well, Lawrence County will entertain Pike County Central in the first round of the playoffs. 

Boys soccer

GALLIA ACADEMY 3, GREENFIELD McCLAIN 2: The Blue Devils clinched their first ever spot in the Division II Southeast District finals with a 3-2 triumph over the Tigers in Centenary, Ohio.

Sixth-seeded Greenfield McClain took a 1-0 lead, but No. 3 Gallia Academy (15-1-2) tied it on a goal by Colton Roe off an assist by Brody Wilt with 51 seconds left in the first half. Wilt scored at 59:37 to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead. Roe scored again off a pass from Wilt at 67:22 to stretch the lead to 3-1.

The Tigers scored with 4:51 left to set the score.

Gallia Academy advances to the finals vs. second seed Unioto at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Volleyball

WHEELERSBURG 3, EASTERN-MEIGS 0: The host Pirates beat the Eagles 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 in a Division III, Southeast District semifinal.

Emily Boggs scored 15 points and made 15 digs. Kaylee Darnell had 15 digs. Lauren Jolly added 35 assists and 12 digs. Kylee Barney made 12 kills. Jaidin Missler scored 11 points.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Wheelersburg, seeded second, will play fifth-seeded Nelsonville-York at 8 p.m. The Buckeyes beat North Adams 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 in the semifinals.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.