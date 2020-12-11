ASHLAND — Ashland is headed to the state championship game for the first time in 30 years.
The Tomcats (10-0) combined its usual stifling defense with a clock-controlling rushing attack to defeat Belfry 10-3 In the Kentucky Class AAA high school football semifinals at Putnam Stadium.
Ashland will play in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field against Elizabethtown, which defeated Christian Academy of Louisville in the other semifinal.
“Our defense best their blocks and flew to the ball,” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “It’s unbelievable how hard our guys played. They didn’t back down.”
J.T. Garrett gave the Tomcats the lead with a 14-yard touchdown run off a jet sweep at 4:59 of the second quarter. S.J. Lycans kicked the extra point and it was 7-0.
The TD capped a 13-play, 77-yard drive during which the Pirates hurt themselves with a personal foul that turned a third-and-23 situation into an Ashland first down at its own 44.
The Tomcats earned their own yardage, however, as Caleb Mullins scrambled for three yards on fourth-and-2 at the Belfry 35 with 8:40 left until halftime. Mullins followed 1:45 later with a 12-yard gain off a quarterback draw on third-and-3 from the Pirates’ 28. Two plays later, Garrett scored.
Ashland used another time-consuming drive of 12 plays and 74 yards to the Belfry 3 before Lycans kicked a 20-yard field goal with 2:32 left in the third quarter. The Tomcats twice converted third down situations to keep the trek alive.
Belfry (8-4) made it interesting. The Pirates drove to the Ashland 17 where they were stopped on downs with 6:51 to play, but the Tomcats fumbled on their first play afterward and Belfry recovered. Four plays later, Gideon Ireson kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 10-3.
The Pirates then forced Ashland to punt, but Calyx Holmes booted a 53-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the Belfry 5.
Six plays later, Jack Alley intercepted a pass at the Tomcats’ 46. Ashland kneeled twice and secured the victory.
Love said little about the state championship game.
“I’ve been so wrapped up in this game right here, getting ready for Belfry,” Love said.
Belfry intercepted a pass on the first play of the game, but was forced to punt.
“That’s what great defenses do,” Love said of the stop off sudden change.
Love also praised his offensive line.
“We told our guys to fire out, not up,” Love said. “We woke the (blocking) sled up, knocked the dust off it and worked in firing out, not up.”
BELFRY 0 0 0 3 — 3
ASHLAND 0 7 3 0 — 10
A — Garrett 14 run (Lycans kick)
A — Lycans FG 20
B — Ireson FG 27