RUSSELL, Ky. — Ashland advanced to the Class 3A, District 7 championship game on Friday after defeating Russell in a 52-42 shootout at the Red Devils’ Henry R. Evans Stadium.
Both teams combined for 1,061 yards of total offense and 35 points in the third quarter alone, but the Tomcats came up with the defensive stops when it mattered, holding Russell scoreless in the final period.
Vinnie Palladino led the way for Ashland with 28 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Tomcats’ ground game. Russell struggled defensively to stop Palladino at the initial point of contact, and the senior continued to break tackles for extra yardage helping Ashland to 20 rushing first downs.
“He’s run like that all year,” Ashland head coach Tony Love said. “We stressed to him ball security because sometimes he runs extremely hard, and the ball gets loose. He did a fantastic job tonight of being a leader.”
Ashland (7-4) will play East Carter at Grayson next Friday. The Tomcats won the regular season meeting at Putnam Stadium 31-20.
Russell (6-5) was held to 112 yards rushing but did its damage through the air, tacking 425 yards on the Ashland defense.
“Our Achilles Heel has been tackling, stopping the running game and turnovers,” Russell head coach T.J. Maynard said. “I’m proud to death of how our kids played.”
Ashland appeared to gain the upper hand in the first half when it held Russell to a three-and-out while forcing the Red Devils to punt from deep in its own end zone.
Punter Nathan Totten left a short kick that the Tomcats’ Brett Mullins returned to the Russell 25-yard-line. Following his 1-yard touchdown that put Ashland ahead 17-14, Palladino scored on a 25-yard run that put the Tomcats ahead 24-14.
Russell cut the lead to 24-21 at halftime then got a 61-yard touchdown by Andre Richardson-Crews followed by a 24-yard TD pass from Bradley Rose to Carson Patrick to put Russell ahead 35-31 in the third quarter.
Ricky Padron scored on a 47-yard TD run to take the lead back for Ashland at 38-35.
Russell’s Mason Lykins and Carson Patrick connected on a 68-yard halfback pass to briefly give the Red Devils the lead back at 42-38 in the final minute of the third period.
The Tomcats’ Bailey Thacker on a 58-yard TD run and Palladino’s third score set the final tally.
ASHLAND 10 14 14 14 — 52
RUSSELL 7 14 21 0 — 42
A — Lycans 33-yard FG.
R — Oborne 64 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
A — Mullins 1 run (Lycans kick).
R — Patrick 15 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
A — Palladino 1 run (Lycans kick).
A — Palladino 25 run (Lycans kick).
R — Oborne 69 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
A — Padron 19 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick).
R — Richardson-Crews 61 run (Totten kick).
R — Patrick 24 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
A — Padron 47 run (Lycans kick).
R — Patrick 68 pass from Lykins (Totten kick).
A — Thacker 58 run (Lycans kick).
A — Palladino 10 run (Lycans kick).
A R
First downs 23 15
Rushes-yards 46-449 22-112
Passes 7-12-0 17-26-1
Passing yards 75 425
Total yards 524 537
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 10-70 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (A) Palladino 28-236, Padron 5-133, Thacker 7-68, Mullins 4-12; (R) Richardson-Crews 13-111, Rock 4-10, Hartman 1-9, Oborne 1-2, Rose 4-(-11).
PASSING: (A) Thacker 7-12-0, 75 yards, 1 TD; (R) Rose 16-25-1, 357 yards, 4 TDs, Lykins 1-1-0, 68 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: (A) Padron 4-45, Brown 1-15, Pittman 2-15; (R) Patrick 9-217, Oborne 4-182, Lykins 1-19, Coburn 1-10, Richardson-Crews 1-(-3).