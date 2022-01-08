HUNTINGTON — Alexis Robinson slowly is making the transition from the basketball court to the boxing ring.
The former Ashland High School standout who went on to play four years at Pac-10 member Colorado has been working out at Fitness World for six to seven weeks with Corky Salyer training her.
The 24-year-old Robinson enjoyed an outstanding career with the Lady Kittens and then the Buffaloes, but has turned the page to make the switch to boxing.
“I’ve kind of always wanted to box,” Robinson said Friday night as she made her Tri-State Original Toughman Contest debut at welterweight. “Basketball had run its course (she does coach at Ashland). I wanted something athletic. I loved the game, then fell out of love with the game.”
While at Ashland, she helped the Kittens win the Region 16 championship four times, getting to the state semifinals in 2014. She finished with 1,855 career points and then racked up 1,285 career points at Colorado (2018-19 her senior year) despite having to battle back from an ACL injury. She was a finalist for Miss Kentucky Basketball.
Robinson did not get a shot at the WNBA, but she did play overseas for a while in Russia.
As for boxing, Robinson, who has the nickname Ghost, got spotted first by Bill Brock who passed on word about her boxing interest to former Toughman champion and pro Jeremy Bates. Robinson went into the gym, but Salyer waited before he stepped up to offer his expertise.
“I wanted to see if she’d stick it out,” Salyer said. “She’d been there three to four weeks. She stuck it out. After the second workout, I could see she’s the real deal. She’s got the footwork. Her mental discipline is far superior. She’s used to banging. She’s been playing against bigger girls her whole life.”
Robinson didn’t mind contact at all. Despite being a bit light, she’d gone toe-to-toe with bigger, stronger players in college.
“Usually when a girl gets hit you hear that grunt,” said former amateur and pro boxer Adam Collins. “She’s an athlete. She can take it.”
Salyer said Robinson has aspirations to go pro one day. He once worked with Nicky Eplion when she fought as a pro and once battled Laila Ali.
“She wants to be a professional fighter,” Salyer said. “There’s a huge difference between that and amateur. This is what she wants to do. When I met her, I asked her, ‘Why are you here?’ She said, ‘I want to learn how to box.’”
Robinson’s ring skills improve daily.
“Gloves? I had to get used to them,” she said. “I had to learn it all. I like the jab, the 1-2 combinations.”
Robinson’s appeared calm for her Toughman debut.
“Nervous? No,” she said. “They asked if this is what I wanted to do and I said sure. I’m ready to go — put what I’ve learned to use. I want to see how far this goes.”
Robinson, wearing white gear with pink trim, met Issy McKinney in a welterweight bout. All boxers had one bout Friday in the 34th Toughman.
Once in the ring, Robinson got her jab in and went to the body as well. She got two standing 8-counts before action was called and she recorded a first-round TKO.
“Felt good,” Robinson said. “I had to realize where I was. I wasn’t worried about her. Do what I wanted to do.”
Robinson hopes she’s one to get that coveted Toughman winner’s jacket. It will further prove she’s on the right athletic course for now.
Championship night is Saturday with fighters staying busy until the men’s and women’s champions have been crowned. Bell time is 7 p.m.
There were 30 bouts Friday. Despite the heavy snow late Thursday, a good crowd was on hand.