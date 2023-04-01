The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For a sophomore to make The Herald-Dispatch All-Tri-State boys basketball team is an impressive accomplishment, but for him to be named player of the year is astounding.

Zander Carter did just that. Ashland’s 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season to lead the Tomcats to a 23-12 record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen, where Ashland lost 64-48 to eventual state champion Warren Central.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

