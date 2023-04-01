For a sophomore to make The Herald-Dispatch All-Tri-State boys basketball team is an impressive accomplishment, but for him to be named player of the year is astounding.
Zander Carter did just that. Ashland’s 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season to lead the Tomcats to a 23-12 record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen, where Ashland lost 64-48 to eventual state champion Warren Central.
Carter scored 14 points, 12 on 3-pointers, against the best team in the Bluegrass.
“He’s an elite player,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said of Carter. “He plays like a senior and has been a leader on the court. He filled a scoring void and leadership void after we lost a lot to graduation.”
Carter owns scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech. He unofficially has visited Ohio State, Marshall, Akron, Morehead State and EKU.
Carter received stout competition for player for the year honors. Huntington High’s Mikey Johnson, a 6-3 junior, averaged 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game. He was named first-team all-state in Class AAAA and posted 15 double-doubles. Cabell Midland senior guard Dominic Schmidt scored 22.2 points per game in earning second-team all-state honors.
Two first-teamers also made the first unit on the All-Tri-State football team. Huntington High 5-10 guard Wayne Harris, who made it as a wide receiver, averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in basketball to help the Highlanders to a 20-6 record and the state semifinals.
Isaac Clary, a 6-8, 330-pound center, averaged 20.2 points and 14 rebounds a game to lead Gallia Academy to an 18-7 record and three rounds deep in the postseason. Clary made all-Ohio Division II second team in basketball and first team in Division IV in football. He signed to play football at Marshall.
Carter’s Ashland teammate Rheyce Deboard made the first team after averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest. The 6-1 senior guard led the Tomcats with 21 points against Warren Central.
Caden Ehirim, a 6-4 senior guard from Huntington St. Joe, led the state of West Virginia in scoring much of the season. He finished averaging 28 points per game.
Caleb Lovely, a 6-3 junior guard from South Point, scored 22.4 points per game to lead the Pointers to an Ohio Valley Conference championship and the Elite Eight in Ohio Division III. He was a first-team all-state selection.
Clay Robertson, a 6-2 sophomore guard, led a resurgence of Spring Valley’s fortunes, scoring 17.7 points a game to help the Timberwolves finish 14-9 one season after going 4-16.
Boyd County freshman Jacob Spurlock, a 6-3 guard, is the youngest player on the first team. Spurlock set a program record with 120 3-pointers. He averaged 19.8 points a game and made 40.1% of his 3-point attempts.
The second team, too, is talented. Spring Valley junior Tate Adkins averaged 16.5 points a game. Fairland junior guard Chase Allen scored 13.9 a game. Russell’s Damon Charles, a 6-5 senior forward, averaged 16.5 points and 10.7 rebounds. Boyd County sophomore Cole Hicks scored at a 17.8-ppg clip. Dannie Maynard of Chesapeake is the team’s smallest player at 5-foot-4, but played big, leading the Panthers with 15 points per game.
Isaac Meddings, a 5-10 sophomore guard, is the first player from Wayne to make the second team in many years. He scored 14.3 points a game. Jaylen Motley, a 6-foot senior guard from Huntington High, scored 14.1 points a contest. Levi Sampson, a 6-4 senior Division IV all-Ohio first-team pick from Green, led the Bobcats with 22.8 points per game.
The second team is rounded out by a pair of Ironton sophomores. Braden Schreck averaged 18 points and 5.8 per game. Shaun Terry scored 16.2 points, grabbed 3.9 rebounds and issued 3.4 assists.
Bonner is the coach of the year, the first interim ever to win the award. Bonner took over the Tomcats less than three weeks before the season-opening game after Jason Mays was fired amidst allegations of violating recruiting rules. Bonner was given the permanent job last week.
Bonner narrowly edged Huntington High’s Ty Holmes, South Point’s Travis Wise and Spring Valley’s Rick Chaffin.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
